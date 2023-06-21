Moving Costs You Shouldn’t Forget About

Moving can be one of the most stressful events of our lives, thanks to both the time commitment and high…

Moving can be one of the most stressful events of our lives, thanks to both the time commitment and high costs.

Even though many Americans move to save money — 59% of respondents in a recent U.S. News survey were considering moving to another city to combat rising costs — the fees involved, from moving companies to insurance rate adjustments, can add up quickly.

To make sure your move is as stress-free and cost-efficient as possible, it’s essential you consider all the potential costs for which you’ll need to budget. That way, you won’t be surprised by the cash outlay involved with moving — and your wallet won’t suffer for it.

8 Costs to Consider When Moving

When you think about getting ready for a move, you’re probably prepared to pay for cardboard boxes, a moving truck and a new internet service provider. But those are far from the only costs that come up when you move — especially if you’re relocating to a new school district, county or even state.

Don’t forget to add these eight costs in when building your moving budget.

1. Packing Supplies

Packing supplies might seem like an obvious expense but they’re an important one. Moving boxes are a must but specialty supplies like dish protectors can run up your bill if you aren’t careful.

“You may need to buy packaging paper, tape and custom boxes for things like flat-screen TVs, mirrors and oversize decor,” says Gary Grewal, author of “Financial Fives.”

“I prefer wrapping items in blankets and carefully moving them, as it’s cheaper and more eco-friendly,” he adds.

2. Storage

Do you have a gap between your move-out and move-in date? Maybe you’re downsizing and need somewhere to stash extra belongings until you can arrange to sell or donate them. If that’s the case, research storage unit costs in your current and new location and factor in that cost.

3. Moving Company

Depending on the area, a moving company can be a big-ticket item, costing upward of thousands of dollars. If you are moving across state lines, the price goes up even further. The range varies significantly based on the services you take advantage of — from just a truck to full-service packing — so the first step is deciding what you can do yourself to save some cash.

4. Utility Startup Costs

Don’t forget that starting services at a new address often comes with a fee or deposit. Plus, you might have overlap between your move out and move in dates, meaning you’ll need twice the budget for utility bills during that time.

Kyle Enright, president of Achieve Lending, says you also need to pay close attention to all the service bills you have coming from your old and new homes — getting the schedule mixed up can have pricey consequences.

“When things get busy with moving, your address is changing and you are ending services in one location and starting them up in another, it can be all too easy to forget about paying a bill, or paying late, in one location or the other. Both have immediate impacts on credit profiles and scores,” he says.

Enright advises setting up autopay for existing bills and creating a calendar as you start new services and are assigned due dates.

5. Insurance Rate Adjustments

The costs of your car and homeowners insurance are directly tied to where you live, which means moving can come with new rates.

“Talk to your homeowners insurance company. You will need a new policy for your new residence,” Enright says. “Alternatively, if you rent, do not skimp on renter’s insurance. These policies, usually quite affordable, cover personal possessions in the event of a fire, theft or other damages.”

Whether you plan to stick with your current provider or shop around for a better rate, consider if your costs will go up or down and factor any changes into your moving budget.

6. School Costs

For those who have children, it’s important to consider costs associated with setting up your kids at a new school.

“If you have children (or planning on them), research school costs,” Vanessa Martinez, CEO and founder of Em-Powered Network, says.

Martinez suggests reviewing the public school score where your children would attend as well private school costs.

“School costs are a consistent added expense, and if it is required, you will have to fit it into your new budget, so having done the investigative work ahead of time is necessary,” she adds.

7. Groceries

If you’re making a quick move across the neighborhood, it’s easy to tote along your food. But for longer moves, you’ll need to fully restock your fridge and pantry, and with grocery costs running high, you might find that costs a lot more than usual.

Similarly, you might find yourself ordering in or eating out a bit more than usual as you settle into a new kitchen, so consider beefing up your dining out budget for the first few weeks after your move.

8. Furniture and Home Organization

Every new space has its own layout, so even if you have a full set of furniture, it’s likely you’ll need at least a few odds and ends for your new home — if not whole new pieces.

Grewel says you might need to buy things like a shower curtain or two if your old bathrooms had glass doors or a garbage bin in case your old one was built into a cabinet.

How to Budget for a Move

All of these costs can add up quickly, which can make budgeting for a move seem overwhelming. But with the right plan, you can take cost-cutting measures and save for the unexpected:

— Search for free moving supplies. “Instead of buying boxes from a moving company or office supply store, track down free options. Check Craigslist, Freecycle or local sites like Nextdoor to find boxes that are being given away, or post a request for them,” Enright says.

— DIY as much as possible. Full-service moving companies can save you a lot of stress but they are very expensive. If you need to cut costs, pack what you can yourself.

— Do your research. From moving companies to car insurance to grocery stores, choosing the right business for each service can save you a lot on your overall move. Take the time to research your options carefully, request quotes and find the best deals.

— Choose the right time to move. “Moving companies may charge more during the busy first and last weeks of the months, as well as on weekends. If you can be flexible on your move date you might be able to negotiate a better rate,” Enright says.

— Build a moving budget with some wiggle room. On top of the expenses listed here, try to set aside some extra money for any unexpected ones, which will likely come up.

