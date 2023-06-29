Mitek Systems: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) on Thursday reported a loss of $311,000 in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) on Thursday reported a loss of $311,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 20 cents per share.

The mobile imaging software company posted revenue of $38.8 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $39.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3 million, or 7 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $143.9 million.

Mitek Systems expects full-year revenue in the range of $162 million to $165 million.

