Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Jun. 30.

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 30 11:00 AM President Biden’s daily schedule – President Joe Biden receives the President’s Daily Brief (11:00 AM EDT, closed press), departs the White House South Grounds en route to Fort Lesley J. McNair (4:00 PM EDT, in-town travel pool) and departs Fort Lesley J. McNair en route to Camp David (4:20 PM EDT, in-town travel pool)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 30 12:00 PM Maryland Governor Wes Moore participates in WYPR’s Midday Town Hall with Tom Hall

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 30 12:30 PM Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich hosts recognition ceremony for local emergency service officers

Location: Montgomery County Police Department 2 D, 4823 Rugby Ave, Bethesda, MD

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Melissa Chotiner, Montgomery County, MD, Melissa.Chotiner@MontgomeryParks.org, 1 202 351 9063

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 30 DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has no public events scheduled

Weblinks: http://mayor.dc.gov/, https://twitter.com/MayorBowser

Contacts: , Executive Office of the Mayor, press@dc.gov , 1 202 727 5011

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jul. 01 DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has no public events scheduled

Weblinks: http://mayor.dc.gov/, https://twitter.com/MayorBowser

Contacts: , Executive Office of the Mayor, press@dc.gov , 1 202 727 5011

Sunday, Jul. 02 – Wednesday, Jul. 05 Optimist International Convention

Location: Hyatt Regency Crystal City At Reagan National Airport, 2799 Richmond Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.optimist.org/convention, https://twitter.com/OptimistOrg

Contacts: Ronda Vaughn, Optimist International, communications@optimist.org, 1 314 881 1305, optimistorg

NEW EVENT: Sunday, Jul. 02 DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has no public events scheduled

Weblinks: http://mayor.dc.gov/, https://twitter.com/MayorBowser

Contacts: , Executive Office of the Mayor, press@dc.gov , 1 202 727 5011

