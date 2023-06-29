Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Jun. 29. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Jun. 29.

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 29 8:30 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore attends White House National Building Performance Standards Coalition event with National Climate Advisor to President Biden Ali Zaidi, Requity Headquarters, 2142 Presstman St., Baltimore (8:30 AM EDT); delivers remarks at the Grand Opening of Great Wolf Lodge Maryland, 1240 Chesapeake Overlook Pkwy., Perryville (10:30 AM EDT); delivers remarks at West North Avenue Development Authority event, 2636 W North Ave., Baltimore (3:00 PM EDT); and participates in live interview on CNBC’s Last Call with Brian Sullivan (7:300 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 29 10:00 AM Delaware Lt. Gov. Hall-Long announces pilot program to reduce opioid deaths – Delaware Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long and SIVAD Diagnostic Medical Group announce pilot program to distribute the nation’s first combination fentanyl and xylazine test strip

Location: State of Delaware – Carvel Office Building, 820 N French St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/delaware_gov

Contacts: Jen Rini, State of Delaware, jennifer.rini@delaware.gov

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 29 10:00 AM President Biden’s daily schedule – President Joe Biden receives the President’s Daily Brief (10:00 AM EDT, closed press), departs the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews via White House South Lawn (12:45 PM EDT, open press), departs JBA en route to Queens, New York (1:05 AM EDT, out-of-town pool) and arrives at John F. Kennedy International Airport (2:00 PM EDT, open press). President Biden then departs JFK Airport en route to New York (2:10 PM EDT, out-of-town pool) and arrives at Wall Street Landing Zone, New York (2:25 PM EDT, out-of-town pool)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to Queens, New York

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 29 10:00 AM President Biden’s daily schedule continued – President Joe Biden participates in a live interview with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York (4:00 PM EDT), participates in a campaign reception (5:30 PM EDT, restricted out-of-town pool), followed by a second campaign reception (7:40 PM EDT, restricted out-of-town pool), departs New York en route to Queens via Wall Street Landing Zone (9:05 PM EDT, out-of town pool), then departs Queens, New York en route to Joint Base Andrews via JFK Airport (9:30 PM EDT, out-of-town pool), departs JBA en route to the White House (10:40 PM EDT, out-of-town pool) and arrives at the White House South Lawn (10:50 PM EDT, open press)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to Queens, New York

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 29 10:30 AM Dem Rep. Jennifer Wexton and Deputy Commerce Secretary Graves discuss federal funding – Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton and Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves hold roundtable on ‘historic’ federal funding for Virginia to connect everyone in the state to ‘quality, affordable high speed internet

Location: Hillsboro Old Stone School, 37098 Charles Town Pike, Purcellville, VA

Weblinks: http://wexton.house.gov, https://twitter.com/RepWexton

Contacts: Justin McCartney , Office of Rep. Jennifer Wexton, justin.mccartney@mail.house.gov

This event will be open press, and a press gaggle will follow.

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 29 12:15 PM Vice President Harris’ daily schedule – Vice President Kamala Harris departs Washington, DC en route to New Orleans via Joint Base Andrews (12:15 PM EDT, pooled press), arrives at Louis Armstrong International Airport (1:40 PM CDT, pooled press), participates in a moderated conversation on the ‘impact of initiatives from the Biden-Harris Administration that are dedicated to advancing economic opportunity’ during the ESSENCE Festival of Culture Global Black Economic Forum (2:45 PM CDT, open to pre-credentialed media) and gives remarks at a campaign reception (6:30 PM CDT, editorial pool)

Weblinks: https://www.whitehouse.gov/administration/vice-president-harris/, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Office of the Vice President, ovp-press@mail.whitehouse.gov, 1 202 456 1111

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 29 1:30 PM Marshall and West Liberty universities announce agreement for aviation program partnership

Location: Wheeling Ohio Co Airport-HLG, 30 Point Rd, Wheeling, WV

Weblinks: http://www.marshall.edu/home/, https://twitter.com/marshallu

Contacts: Jean Hardiman, University Relations Specialist, 1 304 696 6397

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 29 1:30 PM Montgomery County Council Transportation and Environment (TE) Committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Sonya Healy, Montgomery County Council, Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7926

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 29 DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has no public events scheduled

Weblinks: http://mayor.dc.gov/, https://twitter.com/MayorBowser

Contacts: , Executive Office of the Mayor, press@dc.gov , 1 202 727 5011

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Jun. 29 8:00 AM McCormick & Co Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=65454&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Kasey Jenkins, McCormick & Co, Kasey_Jenkins@mccormick.com, 1 410 771 7140

Thursday, Jun. 29 McCormick & Co Q2 2023 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=65454&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Kasey Jenkins, McCormick & Co, Kasey_Jenkins@mccormick.com, 1 410 771 7140

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 30 DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has no public events scheduled

Weblinks: http://mayor.dc.gov/, https://twitter.com/MayorBowser

Contacts: , Executive Office of the Mayor, press@dc.gov , 1 202 727 5011

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jul. 01 DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has no public events scheduled

Weblinks: http://mayor.dc.gov/, https://twitter.com/MayorBowser

Contacts: , Executive Office of the Mayor, press@dc.gov , 1 202 727 5011

