Mid Atlantic Daybook

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 28 8:00 AM President Biden’s daily schedule – President Joe Biden receives the President’s Daily Brief (8:00 AM EDT, closed press), departs the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews via White House South Lawn (9:10 AM EDT, open press), departs JBA en route to Chicago (9:30 AM EDT, out-of-town pool) and arrives at O’Hare International Airport, Chicago (10:15 AM CDT, open press). President Biden then departs O’Hare Airport en route to Soldier Field Landing Zone, Chicago (10:25 AM CDT, open press), arrives at Soldier Field Landing Zone (10:35 AM CDT, out-of-town pool), delivers a major address on ‘Bidenomics’ at the Old Post Office, Chicago (12:00 PM CDT, open press) and participates in a campaign reception (1:15 PM CDT, restricted out-of-town pool). The president then departs Chicago en route to Joint Base Andrews via O’Hare International Airport (4:50 PM CDT, out-of-town pool), departs JBA (7:35 PM EDT, out-of-town pool) and arrives at the White House South Lawn (7:45 PM EDT, open press)

Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to Chicago

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 28 9:30 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore attends Wreath-Laying Ceremony for 5th Anniversary of the Annapolis Gazette Shooting, Guardians of the First Amendment Memorial, Newman St. and Compromise St., Annapolis (9:30 AM EDT); and participates in Slate Political Gabfest Live, Sixth & I Synagogue, 600 I St NW, Washington, DC (7:30 PM EDT)

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 28 7:00 PM Franciscan Action Network annual benefit dinner

Wednesday, Jun. 28 5th anniversary of Capital Gazette office shooting – 5th anniversary of a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper office in Annapolis, MD, killing five in what police described as a ‘targeted attack’

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 28 DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has no public events scheduled

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 29 DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has no public events scheduled

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Jun. 29 8:00 AM McCormick & Co Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Thursday, Jun. 29 McCormick & Co Q2 2023 Results BMO

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 30 DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has no public events scheduled

