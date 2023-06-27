Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Jun. 27. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Jun. 27.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 27 7:10 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore attends the Maryland Municipal League Prince George’s County Municipal Association Breakfast (7:10 AM EDT), delivers remarks at the Maryland Municipal League Maryland Police Executives Association Annual Breakfast (7:30 AM EDT), tours the Ocean City Boardwalk, Ocean City Life-Saving Museum, 813 S Atlantic Ave (10:00 PM EDT), delivers remarks at the Maryland Municipal League Past Presidents Annual Luncheon (12:30 PM EDT), visits the Maryland Municipal League Annual Cabinet Secretaries Roundtable (1:30 PM EDT), participates in the Maryland Municipal League Expo Hall Walk (1:40 PM EDT), delivers the keynote address at the Maryland Municipal League Closing Session (3:00 PM EDT), and attends the Maryland Municipal League VIP Reception (4:00 PM EDT)

Location: Roland E. Powell Ocean City Convention Center, 4001 Coastal Hwy. Ocean City, MD

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 27 9:00 AM Tennessee Department of Revenue holds hospitality industry webinar

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://tn.gov/

Contacts: Kelly Cortesi, Tennessee Department of Revenue, Kelly.cortesi@tn.gov, 1 615 770 6942

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 27 10:00 AM President Biden’s daily schedule – President Joe Biden receives the President’s Daily Brief (10:00 AM EDT, closed press), departs the White House en route to Chevy Chase, MD via White House South Grounds (4:10 PM EDT, in-town travel pool) and participates in a campaign reception (5:15 PM EDT, restricted in-town pool). President Biden then participates in a second campaign reception (6:45 PM EDT, restricted in-town pool), before departing Chevy Chase, MD en route to the White House (7:30 PM EDT, in-town travel pool) and arrives at the White House South Grounds (8:00 PM EDT, in-town travel pool)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 27 10:45 AM UVA Health unveils new Pegasus rescue helicopter

Location: UVA University Hospital, 1215 Lee St, Charlottesville, VA

Weblinks: http://www.healthsystem.virginia.edu

Contacts: Eric Swensen, University of Virginia Health System, ews3j@virginia.edu, 1 434 924 5770

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 27 11:00 AM Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown tours state-licensed medical cannabis processor

Location: 11501 Progress Ln, Princess Anne, MD

Weblinks: http://www.oag.state.md.us, https://twitter.com/BrianFrosh

Contacts: Maryland AG press, Press@oag.state.md.us, 1 410 576 7009

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 27 12:00 PM Jeremiah Program holds discussion on disrupting generational poverty

Location: Maryland Philanthropy Network, 1600 W 41st St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://jeremiahprogram.org, https://twitter.com/JeremiahProgram

Contacts: Gillian Linden, gillian@rosengrouppr.com

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 27 4:00 PM Climate activists hold rally about Dominion Energy’s new proposal to build a massive methane gas plant

Location: Bellwood Elementary School., 9536 Dawnshire Rd, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.chesapeakeclimate.org, https://twitter.com/CCAN

Contacts: Denise Robbins, Chesapeake Climate Action Network, denise@chesapeakeclimate.org, 1 608 620 8819, 1 240 630 1889

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 27 5:15 PM Joe Biden attends campaign receptions in Maryland – President Joe Biden, who is running for reelection, participates in campaign receptions in Chevy Chase, MD

Location: Chevy Chase, MD

Weblinks: https://joebiden.com/, https://twitter.com/JoeBiden

Contacts: Joe Biden for President, BidenPress@joebiden.com

restricted in-town travel pool. Second reception at 6:45 PM EDT

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 27 5:30 PM AARP holds inaugural ‘Social Security: Here Today, Here Tomorrow’ town hall event in Virginia

Location: Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, 122 W Leigh St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.aarp.org, https://twitter.com/AARP

Contacts: Ginger Thompson, AARP, gthompson@aarp.org, 1 804 402 9792

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 27 DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has no public events scheduled

Weblinks: http://mayor.dc.gov/, https://twitter.com/MayorBowser

Contacts: , Executive Office of the Mayor, press@dc.gov , 1 202 727 5011

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 28 5th anniversary of Capital Gazette office shooting – 5th anniversary of a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper office in Annapolis, MD, killing five in what police described as a ‘targeted attack’

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 28 DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has no public events scheduled

Weblinks: http://mayor.dc.gov/, https://twitter.com/MayorBowser

Contacts: , Executive Office of the Mayor, press@dc.gov , 1 202 727 5011

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 29 DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has no public events scheduled

Weblinks: http://mayor.dc.gov/, https://twitter.com/MayorBowser

Contacts: , Executive Office of the Mayor, press@dc.gov , 1 202 727 5011

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 29 8:00 AM McCormick & Co Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=65454&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Kasey Jenkins, McCormick & Co, Kasey_Jenkins@mccormick.com, 1 410 771 7140

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 29 McCormick & Co Q2 2023 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=65454&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Kasey Jenkins, McCormick & Co, Kasey_Jenkins@mccormick.com, 1 410 771 7140

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.