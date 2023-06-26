Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Jun. 26. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Jun. 26.

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jun. 26 8:45 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore delivers remarks at Cannabis Regulators Association Annual Conference, The Westin Annapolis, 100 Westgate Cir, Annapolis (8:45 AM EDT), attends Maryland Municipal League Summer Conference and delivers remarks at Maryland Mayors Association meeting, Roland Powell Ocean City Convention Center, 4001 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City (12:30 PM EDT), delivers remarks at Maryland Municipal League Strategic Partner Appreciation event, BLU Crabhouse and Raw Bar, 2305 Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City (5:15 PM EDT), and delivers remarks at Maryland Municipal League Maryland Black Mayors reception, Princess Royale Hotel, Oceanfront Terrace 9110 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City (7:15 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jun. 26 9:30 AM Montgomery County Council Committee meetings – Montgomery County Council Committee meetings including Economic Development (ECON) Committee (9:30 AM EDT), Joint ECON and Public Safety (PS) Committee (11:00 AM EDT), PS Committee (1:00 PM EDT), and Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) Committee (2:00 PM EDT) meetings

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Sonya Healy, Montgomery County Council, Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7926

* Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj3Lj5xqJk9JeqsQtat-Ybw

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jun. 26 9:30 AM Howard County Council Work Session

Location: George Howard Building, 3430 Court House Dr, Ellicott City, MD

Weblinks: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/

Contacts: Howard County Council, councilpio@howardcountymd.gov

* https://cc.howardcountymd.gov/watch-us

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jun. 26 11:45 AM Vice President Harris’ daily schedule – Vice President Kamala Harris attends President Joe Biden’s ‘significant high-speed internet infrastructure’ announcement in the White House East Room, with Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo also attending 11:45 AM EDT, open to pre-credentialed media), has lunch with President Biden in the President’s Private Dining Room (12:30 PM EDT, pooled press) and departs Washington, DC en route to New York, via Joint Base Andrews (2:30 PM EDT, pooled press). Vice President Harris arrives at LaGuardia International Airport, New York (3:25 PM EDT, open to pre-credentialed media), delivers remarks at a campaign reception in New York (7:30 PM EDT, editorial pool) and departs New York en route to Washington, DC, via LaGuardia Airport (8:40 PM EDT, pooled press), later arriving at Joint Base Andrews (9:40 PM EDT, pooled press)

Weblinks: https://www.whitehouse.gov/administration/vice-president-harris/, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Office of the Vice President, ovp-press@mail.whitehouse.gov, 1 202 456 1111

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jun. 26 1:30 PM Montgomery County Council president holds media availability – Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass holds media availability discussing ‘his work to create an Anti-Hate Task Force in Montgomery County’

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Genevieve Kurtz , Montgomery County, Genevieve.Kurtz@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 422 4582

* Email Genevieve Kurtz at Genevieve.Kurtz@montgomerycountymd.gov to receive the Zoom login information

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jun. 26 6:00 PM Delaware Lt. Gov. Hall-Long and AG Jennings hold opioid crisis listening session – Delaware Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long and Attorney General Kathy Jennings hold community listening session on the opioid crisis

Location: Delaware Technical Community College – Charles L. Terry Jr. Campus, 100 Campus Dr, Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://www.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/delaware_gov

Contacts: Jen Rini, State of Delaware, jennifer.rini@delaware.gov

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jun. 26 6:30 PM Loudoun County hosts community meeting for the Village of St. Louis

Location: Banneker Elementary School, 35231 Snake Hill Rd, Middleburg, VA

Weblinks: https://www.loudoun.gov/, https://twitter.com/loudouncogovt

Contacts: Glen Barbour, Loudoun County, Glen.Barbour@loudoun.gov, 1 703 771 5086

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jun. 26 DC Mayor Muriel Bowser leads a Public Safety Walk and Media Availability in Ward 5

Weblinks: http://mayor.dc.gov/, https://twitter.com/MayorBowser

Contacts: , Executive Office of the Mayor, press@dc.gov , 1 202 727 5011

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 27 DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has no public events scheduled

Weblinks: http://mayor.dc.gov/, https://twitter.com/MayorBowser

Contacts: , Executive Office of the Mayor, press@dc.gov , 1 202 727 5011

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 27 Joe Biden attends campaign receptions in Maryland – President Joe Biden, who is running for reelection, participates in campaign receptions in Chevy Chase, MD

Location: Chevy Chase, MD

Weblinks: https://joebiden.com/, https://twitter.com/JoeBiden

Contacts: Joe Biden for President, BidenPress@joebiden.com

restricted in-town travel pool

Wednesday, Jun. 28 5th anniversary of Capital Gazette office shooting – 5th anniversary of a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper office in Annapolis, MD, killing five in what police described as a ‘targeted attack’

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 28 DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has no public events scheduled

Weblinks: http://mayor.dc.gov/, https://twitter.com/MayorBowser

Contacts: , Executive Office of the Mayor, press@dc.gov , 1 202 727 5011

