Mid Atlantic Daybook

NEW EVENT: Sunday, Jun. 25 12:00 PM Montgomery County and Live in Your Truth Programs host 3rd annual ‘Pride in the Plaza’ event

Location: Veterans Plaza, 1 Veterans Pl, Silver Spring, MD

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Emily Brown, Montgomery County, MD, Emily.Brown@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 773 1172

Sunday, Jun. 25 – Wednesday, Jun. 28 Maryland Municipal League summer conference – Maryland Municipal League summer conference, discussing municipal issues and proving the opportunity to network with city and town officials

Location: Roland E. Powell Convention Center, 4001 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD

Weblinks: http://www.mdmunicipal.org/

Contacts: Maryland Municipal League, mml@mdmunicipal.org, 1 410 295 9100

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jun. 26 6:00 PM Delaware Lt. Gov. Hall-Long and AG Jennings hold opioid crisis listening session – Delaware Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long and Attorney General Kathy Jennings hold community listening session on the opioid crisis

Location: Delaware Technical Community College – Charles L. Terry Jr. Campus, 100 Campus Dr, Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://www.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/delaware_gov

Contacts: Jen Rini, State of Delaware, jennifer.rini@delaware.gov

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 27 Joe Biden attends campaign receptions in Maryland – President Joe Biden, who is running for reelection, participates in campaign receptions in Chevy Chase, MD

Location: Chevy Chase, MD

Weblinks: https://joebiden.com/, https://twitter.com/JoeBiden

Contacts: Joe Biden for President, BidenPress@joebiden.com

