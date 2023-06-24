Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Saturday, Jun. 24. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Saturday, Jun. 24.

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 24 10:00 AM Maryland Lt. Gov. Miller attends Maryland Dems LGBTQ+ Pride Brunch – Maryland Democratic Party hosts LGBTQ+ Pride Brunch. Attendees include Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller and Comptroller Brooke Lierman

Location: Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.mddems.org, https://twitter.com/mddems

Contacts: Maryland Democratic Party, info@mddems.org, 1 410 269 8818

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 24 10:00 AM Dem Rep. Jennifer McClellan marks one year since SCOTUS Dobbs decision – Reproductive health and rights advocates, an abortion provider, lawmakers, and candidates mark the first anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ‘Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization’ decision. Attendees include Democratic Rep. Jennifer McClellan

Location: Bell Tower, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.ppav.org, https://twitter.com/PPAVirginia

Contacts: Rae Pickett, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia, rpickett@ppav.org

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 24 1:00 PM Fairmont State University holds annual Kanawha Valley Family Picnic event

Location: Coonskin Park, 2000 Coonskin Dr, Charleston, WV

Weblinks: http://www.fairmontstate.edu/, https://twitter.com/FairmontState

Contacts: Fairmont State University Relations and Marketing, 1 304 367 4232

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 24 – Sunday, Jun. 25 DC Mayor Muriel Bowser travels to Aspen, CO to participate in the Aspen Ideas Festival

Weblinks: http://mayor.dc.gov/, https://twitter.com/MayorBowser

Contacts: , Executive Office of the Mayor, press@dc.gov , 1 202 727 5011

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 24 President Joe Biden travels to Camp David

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

NEW EVENT: Sunday, Jun. 25 12:00 PM Montgomery County and Live in Your Truth Programs host 3rd annual ‘Pride in the Plaza’ event

Location: Veterans Plaza, 1 Veterans Pl, Silver Spring, MD

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Emily Brown, Montgomery County, MD, Emily.Brown@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 773 1172

Sunday, Jun. 25 – Wednesday, Jun. 28 Maryland Municipal League summer conference – Maryland Municipal League summer conference, discussing municipal issues and proving the opportunity to network with city and town officials

Location: Roland E. Powell Convention Center, 4001 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD

Weblinks: http://www.mdmunicipal.org/

Contacts: Maryland Municipal League, mml@mdmunicipal.org, 1 410 295 9100

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jun. 26 6:00 PM Delaware Lt. Gov. Hall-Long and AG Jennings hold opioid crisis listening session – Delaware Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long and Attorney General Kathy Jennings hold community listening session on the opioid crisis

Location: Delaware Technical Community College – Charles L. Terry Jr. Campus, 100 Campus Dr, Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://www.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/delaware_gov

Contacts: Jen Rini, State of Delaware, jennifer.rini@delaware.gov

