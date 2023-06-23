Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Jun. 23. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Jun. 23.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 23 8:30 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore visits the Planned Parenthood Annapolis Health Center, 929 West St, Annapolis (8:30 AM EDT), tour a local Queen Anne’s County Poultry Farm, 520 Hall Rd, Sudlersville (10:00 AM EDT), tours Crow Vineyards, a local Kent County vineyard and winery, 12441 Vansant Corner Rd, Kennedyville (10:50 AM EDT), tour Willard’s Agri Services Inc,11523 Lynch Rd, Worton (11:35 AM EDT), tours a local Kent County Crop Farm, 29782 River Rd, Millington (1:00 PM EDT), and tours a local Queen Anne’s County Grain Farm, 100 Bloomingdale Pl, Queenstown (2:00 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Governor of Maryland Media, 1 410 974 2316

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 23 10:00 AM Maryland AG Brown visits projects in Frederick – Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown visits Frederick, to tour projects impacted by his office’s work. Agenda includes meeting an Ox Fibre apartments resident, a historic factory renovated into affordable apartments through state supported financing efforts; visiting Sky Stage, an open-air theater upgraded through a $200,000 Community Legacy Grant; listening to live local jazz with Joey Keyes and the Late Bloomer Band; visiting the Delaplaine Arts Center, the recipient of an $80,000 Maryland Historical Trust grant; and visiting JoJo’s Restaurant & Tap House, the owners of which were recipients of a $750,000 state-funded loan through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DCHD) Neighborhood Business Works Program

Location: Frederick, MD

Weblinks: http://www.oag.state.md.us, https://twitter.com/BrianFrosh

Contacts: Maryland AG press, Press@oag.state.md.us, 1 410 576 7009

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 23 10:00 AM Montgomery County Recreation hosts 2nd annual 55+ BBQ Bonanza event

Location: Smokey Glen Farm Barbequers, 16407 Riffle Ford Rd, Gaithersburg, MD

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Monika Hammer, Montgomery County, MD, monika.hammer@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 463 2442

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 23 1:00 PM Baltimore Mayor Scott announces GVRS related takedown – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, State’s Attorney Ivan Bates, Acting Police Commissioner Rich Worley, and Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE) Executive Director Shantay Jackson announce the takedown of a West Baltimore Drug Trafficking Organization as part of Baltimore’s Group Violence Reduction Strategy (GVRS), via press conference

Location: Baltimore City Hall, 100 Holliday St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: Monica Lewis, City of Baltimore, monica.lewis@baltimorecity.gov, 1 410 387 8378

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 23 – Saturday, Jun. 24 Anne Arundel County Public Library hosts 2nd annual oyster reef-building program

Location: Michael E. Busch Annapolis Library, 1410 West St, Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: http://www.aacpl.net/, https://twitter.com/aacpl

Contacts: Christine Feldmann, Anne Arundel County Public Library, cfeldmann@aacpl.net, 1 410 353 2862

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 24 10:00 AM Maryland Lt. Gov. Miller attends Maryland Dems LGBTQ+ Pride Brunch – Maryland Democratic Party hosts LGBTQ+ Pride Brunch. Attendees include Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller and Comptroller Brooke Lierman

Location: Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.mddems.org, https://twitter.com/mddems

Contacts: Maryland Democratic Party, info@mddems.org, 1 410 269 8818

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 24 10:00 AM Dem Rep. Jennifer McClellan marks one year since SCOTUS Dobbs decision – Reproductive health and rights advocates, an abortion provider, lawmakers, and candidates mark the first anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ‘Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization’ decision. Attendees include Democratic Rep. Jennifer McClellan

Location: Bell Tower, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.ppav.org, https://twitter.com/PPAVirginia

Contacts: Rae Pickett, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia, rpickett@ppav.org

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 24 1:00 PM Fairmont State University holds annual Kanawha Valley Family Picnic event

Location: Coonskin Park, 2000 Coonskin Dr, Charleston, WV

Weblinks: http://www.fairmontstate.edu/, https://twitter.com/FairmontState

Contacts: Fairmont State University Relations and Marketing, 1 304 367 4232

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 24 – Sunday, Jun. 25 DC Mayor Muriel Bowser travels to Aspen, CO to participate in the Aspen Ideas Festival

Weblinks: http://mayor.dc.gov/, https://twitter.com/MayorBowser

Contacts: , Executive Office of the Mayor, press@dc.gov , 1 202 727 5011

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 24 President Joe Biden travels to Camp David

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Sunday, Jun. 25 12:00 PM Montgomery County and Live in Your Truth Programs host 3rd annual ‘Pride in the Plaza’ event

Location: Veterans Plaza, 1 Veterans Pl, Silver Spring, MD

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Emily Brown, Montgomery County, MD, Emily.Brown@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 773 1172

——————–

Sunday, Jun. 25 – Wednesday, Jun. 28 Maryland Municipal League summer conference – Maryland Municipal League summer conference, discussing municipal issues and proving the opportunity to network with city and town officials

Location: Roland E. Powell Convention Center, 4001 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD

Weblinks: http://www.mdmunicipal.org/

Contacts: Maryland Municipal League, mml@mdmunicipal.org, 1 410 295 9100

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.