Mid Atlantic Daybook

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 22 9:30 AM Baltimore County Police Department hosts annual Law Enforcement Torch Run

Location: Baltimore County Public Safety Building, 700 E Joppa Rd, Towson, MD

Contacts: Joy Lepola-Stewart, Director of Public Affairs, policemedia@Baltimorecountymd.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 22 9:30 AM Montgomery County Council schedule – Montgomery County Council holds Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee (9:30 AM EDT), and Education and Culture (EC) Committee meetings (1:30 PM EDT)

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Sonya Healy, Montgomery County Council, Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7926

* Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj3Lj5xqJk9JeqsQtat-Ybw

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 22 10:00 AM Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater holds public information briefing

Location: Winchester Hall, 12 E Church St, Frederick, MD

Weblinks: http://frederickcountymd.gov

Contacts: Vivian Laxton, Office of the Frederick County Executive, VLaxton@FrederickCountyMD.gov, 1 301 600 1315

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 22 11:00 AM DC Mayor Muriel Bowser celebrates the topping out of Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health

Location: 1200 Pecan St SE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://mayor.dc.gov/, https://twitter.com/MayorBowser

Contacts: Susana Castillo , Government of the District of Columbia, susana.castillo@dc.gov, 1 202 727 5011

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 22 12:00 PM PSC Federal Acquisition conference – Professional Services Council Federal Acquisition conference

Location: The Westin Arlington, 801 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.pscouncil.org/, https://twitter.com/PSCSpeaks

Contacts: Professional Services Council, 1 703 875 8059

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 22 12:00 PM Maryland AG Brown announces drug trafficking indictments – Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown announces the indictments of 10 drug traffickers for their roles in multiple and separate conspiracies

Location: Eastern District Police Station, 204 Pasadena Rd, Pasadena, MD

Weblinks: http://www.oag.state.md.us, https://twitter.com/BrianFrosh

Contacts: Maryland AG press, Press@oag.state.md.us, 1 410 576 7009

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 22 12:00 PM Avelo Airlines and Delaware River and Bay Authority celebrate inaugural flights to eight new destinations

Location: Wilmington Airport (ILG), 151 N Dupont Hwy, New Castle, DE

Weblinks: http://www.drba.net/

Contacts: James Salmon, DRBA PIO, james.salmon@drba.net, 1 302 571 6409

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 22 12:30 PM TSA hosts demonstration of new security technologies at Salisbury-Ocean City Wicomico Regional Airport

Location: Airport Terminal, 5485 Airport Terminal Rd, Salisbury, MD

Weblinks: http://www.tsa.gov, https://twitter.com/TSA

Contacts: Lisa Farbstein, TSA Office of Public Affairs, Lisa.Farbstein@tsa.dhs.gov, 1 202 695 6742

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 22 6:00 PM Delaware Lt. Gov. Hall-Long and AG Jennings hold opioid crisis listening session – Delaware Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long and Attorney General Kathy Jennings hold community listening session on the opioid crisis

Location: Delaware Technical Community College, Georgetown, 21179 College Dr, Georgetown, DE

Weblinks: http://www.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/delaware_gov

Contacts: Jen Rini, State of Delaware, jennifer.rini@delaware.gov

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 23 – Saturday, Jun. 24 Anne Arundel County Public Library hosts 2nd annual oyster reef-building program

Location: Michael E. Busch Annapolis Library, 1410 West St, Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: http://www.aacpl.net/, https://twitter.com/aacpl

Contacts: Christine Feldmann, Anne Arundel County Public Library, cfeldmann@aacpl.net, 1 410 353 2862

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 24 President Joe Biden travels to Camp David

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

