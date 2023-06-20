Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Jun. 20. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Jun. 20.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 20 9:00 AM Delaware Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long speaks at 21st Annual Diabetes Wellness Expo

Location: 100 Campus Dr, Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://dhss.delaware.gov

Contacts: Jen Brestel, Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, jennifer.brestel@delaware.gov, 1 302 744 4907, 1 302 612 6223

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 20 9:00 AM Montgomery County Council meeting

Location: Montgomery County Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Sonya Healy, Montgomery County Council, Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7926

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 20 10:00 AM Bicameral Dems visit health centers – Democrats Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris van Hollen and Rep. Glenn Ivey hold roundtable discussion and check presentation at Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center, 11711 Livingston Rd, Fort Washington, MD (10:00 AM EDT), and celebrate Greater Baden Medical Center’s expansion with a $3 million ceremonial check, Greater Baden Medical Center, 1458 Addison Rd South, Capitol Heights, MD (11:30 AM EDT)

Weblinks: http://cardin.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenatorCardin

Contacts: Sebastian Roa, Office of Sen. Ben Cardin, sebastian_roa@sbc.senate.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 20 10:00 AM Maryland Public Service Commission annual conference

Location: SMECO, 14950 Cooperative Pl, Hughesville, MD

Weblinks: http://www.psc.state.md.us, https://twitter.com/MarylandPSC

Contacts: Tori Leonard, Maryland Public Service Commission, tori.leonard@maryland.gov, 1 410 767 8054

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 20 1:00 PM Montgomery County celebrates the opening of the ‘Grass Roots Initiative’ at Needwood golf course

Location: Needwood Golf Course, 6724 Needwood Rd, Derwood, MD

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Neil Greenberger, Montgomery County, Neil.Greenberger@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 205 1915

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 20 3:15 PM Second Couple’s daily schedule – Vice President Kamala Harris films a roundtable conversation on reproduction rights for MSNBC’s TheReidOut (3:15 PM CDT), then delivers remarks at a campaign reception in Dallas with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff (5:30 PM CDT, editorial pool), before they depart Dallas en route to Washington, DC (7:00 PM CDT, closed press) and arrive at Joint Base Andrews (10:30 PM EDT, closed press)

Weblinks: https://www.whitehouse.gov/administration/vice-president-harris/, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Office of the Vice President, ovp-press@mail.whitehouse.gov, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 20 5:00 PM Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and local officials officially sign the FY2024 budget

Location: Baltimore City Hall, 100 Holliday St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: Monica Lewis, City of Baltimore, monica.lewis@baltimorecity.gov, 1 410 387 8378

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 20 6:00 PM Delaware Lt. Gov. Hall-Long and AG Jennings hold opioid crisis listening session – Delaware Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long and Attorney General Kathy Jennings hold community listening session on the opioid crisis

Location: Delaware Technical Community College, Stanton Campus, Newark, 400 Stanton Christiana Rd, Newark, DE

Weblinks: http://www.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/delaware_gov

Contacts: Jen Rini, State of Delaware, jennifer.rini@delaware.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 20 6:00 PM City of Alexandria hosts ‘A Culinary tribute to Juneteenth’

Location: Charles E. Beatley, Jr. Central Library, 5005 Duke St, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://alexandriava.gov/, https://twitter.com/AlexandriaVAGov

Contacts: City Clerk Office, CityClerkStaff@alexandriava.gov, 1 703 746 4500

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 20 7:00 PM Howard County Council legislative session

Location: George Howard Building, 3430 Court House Dr # 100, Ellicott City, MD

Weblinks: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/

Contacts: Howard County Council, councilpio@howardcountymd.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 20 7:00 PM Dover City Council Planning Commission meeting

Location: City of Dover City Hall, 15 Loockerman Plaza, Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://www.cityofdover.com/, https://twitter.com/CityOfDoverDE

Contacts: Dover City Clerk Office , cityclerk@dover.de.us, 1 302 736 7008

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 21 7:00 PM Montgomery County Council hosts community conversation

Location: Weller Road Elementary School, 3301 Weller Rd, Silver Spring, MD

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Lucia Jimenez, Montgomery County, Lucia.Jimenez@montgomerycountymd.gov,

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 22 12:00 PM PSC Federal Acquisition conference – Professional Services Council Federal Acquisition conference

Location: The Westin Arlington, 801 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.pscouncil.org/, https://twitter.com/PSCSpeaks

Contacts: Professional Services Council, 1 703 875 8059

