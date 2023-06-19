Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Jun. 19. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Jun. 19.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jun. 19 9:00 AM FitDC hosts Juneteenth in the District Health and Wellness fair

Location: Franklin Park, 1332 I St NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://mayor.dc.gov/, https://twitter.com/MayorBowser

Contacts: Matt Hagan , Bulldog PR, matt@bulldogpr.com, 1 202 483 3003

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jun. 19 11:15 AM Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears speaks at Douglass Leadership Institute Juneteenth Jubilee

Location: Tysons Corner Marriott, 8028 Leesburg Pike, Tysons, VA

Weblinks: http://www.dlinstitute.org

Contacts: Douglass Leadership Institute, info@dlinstitute.org, 1 301 965 0907

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jun. 19 5:00 PM Prince George’s Arts and Humanities Council hosts 2nd Annual Juneteenth Freedom Celebration

Location: 151 National Plaza, Oxon Hill, MD

Contacts: PGAHC, Info@pgahc.org

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jun. 19 7:05 PM GOP Rep Andy Harris discusses issues affecting watermen – Republican Rep. Andy Harris discusses interests affecting commercial watermen and recreational boaters during the summer season

Location: 5909 Coastal Hwy e, Ocean City, MD

Weblinks: https://harris.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/repandyharrismd

Contacts: Anna Adamian, Office of Rep. Andy Harris, Anna.A@mail.house.gov

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 20 9:00 AM Delaware Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long speaks at 21st Annual Diabetes Wellness Expo

Location: 100 Campus Dr, Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://dhss.delaware.gov

Contacts: Jen Brestel, Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, jennifer.brestel@delaware.gov, 1 302 744 4907, 1 302 612 6223

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 20 9:00 AM Montgomery County Council meeting

Location: Montgomery County Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Sonya Healy, Montgomery County Council, Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7926

