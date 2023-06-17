Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Saturday, Jun. 17. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Saturday, Jun. 17.

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 17 10:00 AM Maryland Chamber Foundation hosts 2023 National Civics Bee competition

Location: Coppin State University, 2500 W North Ave, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: https://www.mdchamber.org/, https://twitter.com/mdchamber

Contacts: Abbi Ludwig, Maryland Chamber of Commerce, aludwig@mdchamber.org, 1 410 269 0642

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 17 10:00 AM Maryland First Lady Dawn Moore attends Banneker-Douglass Museum Youth Art exhibit

Location: Banneker-Douglass Museum, 84 Franklin St, Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: https://bdmuseum.maryland.gov/

Contacts: Banneker-Douglass Musuem, bannekerdouglassmuseum@gmail.com

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 17 10:00 AM Dover Comic Con 2023

Location: Dover Public Library, 35 E Loockerman St, Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://www.cityofdover.com/, https://twitter.com/CityOfDoverDE

Contacts: Dover Comic Con, dsnevents@iniusa.org

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 17 12:00 PM Manassas Puerto Rico Festival

Location: Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St, Manassas, VA

Weblinks: http://www.manassascity.org/, https://twitter.com/CityofManassas

Contacts: Manassas Puerto Rico Festival, manassasprfestival@gmail.com

Saturday, Jun. 17 6:00 PM South Dakota Gov. Noem keynotes Maryland GOP Red, White and Blue Dinner – Maryland Republican Party annual Red, White and Blue Dinner, with keynote remarks from South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem

Location: BWI Airport Marriott, 1743 W Nursery Rd, Linthicum Heights, MD

Weblinks: http://www.mdgop.org, https://twitter.com/mdreps

Contacts: Maryland GOP, info@mdgop.org, 1 410 263 2125

Saturday, Jun. 17 – Sunday, Jun. 18 Baltimore AFRAM 2023 – Baltimore AFRAM 2023, a celebration of African American life, music and culture, presented by the City of Baltimore

Location: Druid Hill Park, 900 Druid Park Lake Dr, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://aframbaltimore.com, https://twitter.com/Baltimore_AFRAM

Contacts: AFRAM, afram@baltimorecity.gov

