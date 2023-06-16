Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Jun. 16. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Jun. 16.

——————–

Friday, Jun. 16 7:15 AM AFCEA Bethesda Engage & Connect Series breakfast – Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association Bethesda Engage & Connect Series ‘Breakfast with HHS’ event

Location: Archer Hotel Tysons, 7599 Colshire Dr, Tysons, VA

Weblinks: http://www.afcea.org/, https://twitter.com/AFCEA

Contacts: AFCEA, events@afcea.org, 1 703 631 6158

——————–

Friday, Jun. 16 9:00 AM Dem Sen. Mark Warner’s public schedule – Democratic Sen. Mark Warner holds roundtable and tour at the Neighborhood Health Clinic at the New Del Pepper Community Resource Center, 4850 Mark Center Dr, Alexandria, VA (9:00 AM EDT), tours Western Fairfax Christian Ministries, 4511 Daly Dr, Chantilly, VA (12:30 PM EDT) and attends the Capital Caring Health Employee Town Hall, Capital Caring Health Headquarters, 3180 Fairview Park Dr, Falls Church, VA (3:30 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://warner.senate.gov/public/, https://twitter.com/MarkWarner

Contacts: Valeria Rivadeneira, Office of Sen. Mark Warner, Valeria_Rivadeneira@warner.senate.gov, 1 202 281 5202

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 16 10:00 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore attends the ribbon cutting ceremony for ROOST Baltimore at the Baltimore Peninsula, ROOST Apartment Hotel, Baltimore Peninsula, 2460 Terrapin Way, Baltimore, MD (10:00 AM EDT), tours the Metro West Complex, the future home to the Maryland Department of Health and Baltimore City Circuit Court, Metro West Complex, 610 W Saratoga St, Baltimore, MD (3:00 PM EDT), and attends the AFRAM VIP reception, Reginald F. Lewis Museum, 830 E Pratt St, Baltimore, MD (6:00 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Governor of Maryland Media, 1 410 974 2316

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 16 10:15 AM Bicameral Dems announce funding for New Castle County Hope Center – Democrats Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons, and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester and New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer announce $750,000 in federal funding to replace a portion of the New Castle County Hope Center’s roof and for transportation support

Location: New Castle County Hope Center, Inc., 365 Airport Rd, New Castle, DE

Weblinks: http://bluntrochester.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repbrochester

Contacts: Victoria Panzera, Office of Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, victoria.panzera@mail.house.gov, 1 302 753 7684

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 16 10:30 AM Second Couple’s daily schedule – Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff depart Joint Base Andrews en route to Denver (10:30 AM EDT, closed press), arrives at Denver International Airport (12:00 PM MDT, open to pre-credentialed media), delivers remarks highlighting the ‘Biden-Harris Administration’s investment in combatting the climate crisis and creating a clean energy economy that works for all’ at Northfield High School (1:40 PM MDT, open to pre-credentialed media). The Second Couple then gives remarks at a campaign reception in Denver (3:20 PM MDT, covered by an editorial pool), departs Denver International Airport en route to Los Angeles (4:50 PM MDT, closed press) and arrives at Los Angeles International Airport (6:05 PM PDT, open to pre-credentialed media)

Weblinks: https://www.whitehouse.gov/administration/vice-president-harris/, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Office of the Vice President, ovp-press@mail.whitehouse.gov, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 16 1:00 PM Dem Sen. Tom Carper receives Army Corps honor – Democratic Sen. Tom Carper receives the Gold de Fleury Medal for his work to support the mission of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester and Delaware Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long attend

Location: Rehoboth Beach Bandstand, Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE

Weblinks: http://carper.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenatorCarper

Contacts: Katie Grasso, Office of Sen. Tom Carper, katie_grasso@carper.senate.gov, 1 302 598 4915

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 16 7:00 PM Montgomery County hosts 26th Juneteenth celebration and gives awards to six residents

Location: BlackRock Center for the Arts, 12901 Town Commons Dr, Germantown, MD

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Neil Greenberger, Montgomery County, Neil.Greenberger@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 205 1915

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 17 10:00 AM Maryland Chamber Foundation hosts 2023 National Civics Bee competition

Location: Coppin State University, 2500 W North Ave, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: https://www.mdchamber.org/, https://twitter.com/mdchamber

Contacts: Abbi Ludwig, Maryland Chamber of Commerce, aludwig@mdchamber.org, 1 410 269 0642

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 17 10:00 AM Maryland First Lady Dawn Moore attends Banneker-Douglass Museum Youth Art exhibit

Location: Banneker-Douglass Museum, 84 Franklin St, Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: https://bdmuseum.maryland.gov/

Contacts: Banneker-Douglass Musuem, bannekerdouglassmuseum@gmail.com

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 17 10:00 AM Dover Comic Con 2023

Location: Dover Public Library, 35 E Loockerman St, Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://www.cityofdover.com/, https://twitter.com/CityOfDoverDE

Contacts: Dover Comic Con, dsnevents@iniusa.org

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 17 12:00 PM Manassas Puerto Rico Festival

Location: Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St, Manassas, VA

Weblinks: http://www.manassascity.org/, https://twitter.com/CityofManassas

Contacts: Manassas Puerto Rico Festival, manassasprfestival@gmail.com

——————–

Saturday, Jun. 17 6:00 PM South Dakota Gov. Noem keynotes Maryland GOP Red, White and Blue Dinner – Maryland Republican Party annual Red, White and Blue Dinner, with keynote remarks from South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem

Location: BWI Airport Marriott, 1743 W Nursery Rd, Linthicum Heights, MD

Weblinks: http://www.mdgop.org, https://twitter.com/mdreps

Contacts: Maryland GOP, info@mdgop.org, 1 410 263 2125

——————–

Saturday, Jun. 17 – Sunday, Jun. 18 Baltimore AFRAM 2023 – Baltimore AFRAM 2023, a celebration of African American life, music and culture, presented by the City of Baltimore

Location: Druid Hill Park, 900 Druid Park Lake Dr, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://aframbaltimore.com, https://twitter.com/Baltimore_AFRAM

Contacts: AFRAM, afram@baltimorecity.gov

