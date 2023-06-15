Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Jun. 15. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 15 9:30 AM Montgomery County Council schedule – Montgomery County Council holds Audit Committee (9:30 AM EDT), Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee (11:05 AM EDT), and Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) (1:30 PM EDT)

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Genevieve Kurtz, Office of Council President Hucker, Genevieve.Kurtz@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7937

* Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj3Lj5xqJk9JeqsQtat-Ybw

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 15 9:45 AM Montgomery County Alcohol Beverage Services celebrates grand opening of ‘Oak Barrel & Vine’ store

Location: Gaithersburg Square, 524 N Frederick Ave, Gaithersburg, MD

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Jocelyn Rawat, Montgomery County, MD, jocelyn.rawat@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 202 604 7289

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 15 10:00 AM City of Wilmington hosts job fair

Location: William ‘Hicks’ Anderson Community Center, 501 N Madison St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: Yesenia Taveras, City of Wilmington, ytaveras@wilmingtonde.gov, 1 302 576 2585

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 15 10:00 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore announces the Maryland Safe Summer initiative, Maryland State House (10:00 AM EDT), delivers remarks at the inaugural meeting of the Governor’s Council on Interfaith Outreach, Maryland State House (1:30 PM EDT), announces a major investment in transit across the Baltimore region via press conference, West Baltimore MARC Train Station, 401 N Smallwood St, Baltimore, MD (3:00 PM EDT), attends the TPS/DACA celebration with the CASA organization, 8151 15th Ave, Langley Park, MD (6:00 PM EDT), and appears live on WHUR’s The Daily Drum (7:00 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Governor of Maryland Media, 1 410 974 2316

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 15 11:30 AM Maryland state officials participate in tele-town hall on fraud – U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek Barron and Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman participate in an AARP tele-town hall on Maryland Transnational Elder Fraud Strike Force

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.justice.gov, https://twitter.com/TheJusticeDept

Contacts: Marcia Lubin, U.S. Department of Justice, 1 410 209 4854

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 15 4:00 PM Wilmington Police Department hosts monthly community resource fair

Location: Cool Springs Park, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: City of Wilmington, 1 302 654 5151

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 15 6:00 PM Maryland Hall announces grand opening of new media arts hub

Location: Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, 801 Chase St, Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: https://www.marylandhall.org/

Contacts: Diana Diamond, Maryland Hall, ddiamond@marylandhall.org, 1 410 263 5544

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 15 6:00 PM DC City Administrator Donahue holds ‘teletownhall’ discussing ‘priorities for the next Chief of Police’ – DC City Administrator Kevin Donahue holds ‘teletownhall’ discussing ‘priorities for the next Chief of Police’

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://mayor.dc.gov/, https://twitter.com/MayorBowser

Contacts: Susana Castillo , Government of the District of Columbia, susana.castillo@dc.gov, 1 202 727 5011

* Dial in 844 881 1314

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 15 7:00 PM Baltimore County Police Department hosts graduation ceremony for 166th Academy Class

Location: Stevenson University Greenspring Campus, 1525 Greenspring Vly Rd, Stevenson, MD

Contacts: Joy Lepola-Stewart, Director of Public Affairs, policemedia@Baltimorecountymd.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 15 – Sunday, Jun. 18 LOC hosts Library of Congress Festival of Film and Sound – Library of Congress (LOC) National Audio-Visual Conservation Center hosts Library of Congress Festival of Film and Sound

Location: AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center, 8633 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring, MD

Weblinks: http://www.loc.gov, https://twitter.com/librarycongress

Contacts: Library of Congress, news@loc.gov, 1 202 707 2905

——————–

——————–

Friday, Jun. 16 7:15 AM AFCEA Bethesda Engage & Connect Series breakfast – Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association Bethesda Engage & Connect Series ‘Breakfast with HHS’ event

Location: Archer Hotel Tysons, 7599 Colshire Dr, Tysons, VA

Weblinks: http://www.afcea.org/, https://twitter.com/AFCEA

Contacts: AFCEA, events@afcea.org, 1 703 631 6158

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 16 9:00 AM Dem Sen. Mark Warner’s public schedule – Democratic Sen. Mark Warner holds roundtable and tour at the Neighborhood Health Clinic at the New Del Pepper Community Resource Center, 4850 Mark Center Dr, Alexandria, VA (9:00 AM EDT), tours Western Fairfax Christian Ministries, 4511 Daly Dr, Chantilly, VA (12:30 PM EDT) and attends the Capital Caring Health Employee Town Hall, Capital Caring Health Headquarters, 3180 Fairview Park Dr, Falls Church, VA (3:30 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://warner.senate.gov/public/, https://twitter.com/MarkWarner

Contacts: Valeria Rivadeneira, Office of Sen. Mark Warner, Valeria_Rivadeneira@warner.senate.gov, 1 202 281 5202

——————–

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 17 6:00 PM South Dakota Gov. Noem keynotes Maryland GOP Red, White and Blue Dinner – Maryland Republican Party annual Red, White and Blue Dinner, with keynote remarks from South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem

Location: BWI Airport Marriott, 1743 W Nursery Rd, Linthicum Heights, MD

Weblinks: http://www.mdgop.org, https://twitter.com/mdreps

Contacts: Maryland GOP, info@mdgop.org, 1 410 263 2125

——————–

Saturday, Jun. 17 – Sunday, Jun. 18 Baltimore AFRAM 2023 – Baltimore AFRAM 2023, a celebration of African American life, music and culture, presented by the City of Baltimore

Location: Druid Hill Park, 900 Druid Park Lake Dr, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://aframbaltimore.com, https://twitter.com/Baltimore_AFRAM

Contacts: AFRAM, afram@baltimorecity.gov

