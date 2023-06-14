Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, Jun. 14. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, Jun. 14.

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 14 8:30 AM Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks delivers 2023 State of the Economy address

Location: The Hotel at The University of Maryland, 7777 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgesMD

Contacts: Anthony McAuliffe, Prince George’s County Executive PIO, AMMcAuliffe@co.pg.md.us, 1 301 458 1620

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 14 – Thursday, Jun. 15 9:00 AM Bipartisan, bicameral members of Congress attend Employee Ownership Ideas Forum – Aspen Institute Employee Ownership Ideas Forum, with attendees including DemocratsSens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Rep. Dean Philips and Republican Rep. Blake Moore

Location: The U.S. Capitol Visitor Center, First St NE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.aspeninstitute.org, https://twitter.com/AspenInstitute

Contacts: The Aspen Institute, lizette.olmosgodfrey@aspeninstitute.org

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 14 10:00 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore delivers remarks at the Maryland Department of Planning Strategic Planning Retreat, Park Pavilion at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum, 10515 Mackall Rd. St, Leonard, MD (10:00 AM EDT, closed press), delivers remarks at the Hillman Garage ribbon cutting ceremony, Hillman Parking Garage, 150 Gorman St, Annapolis, MD (4:00 PM EDT), and participates in a community conversation with the Greater Baltimore Chapter of the National Action Network, Arena Players, 801 McCulloh St, Baltimore, MD (6:00 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Governor of Maryland Media, 1 410 974 2316

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 14 10:00 AM Fairfax County hosts grand opening of North Hill affordable housing

Location: Residences at North Hill, 7250 Nightingale Hill Ln, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://www.fairfaxcounty.gov

Contacts: Allyson Pearce, Fairfax County, Allyson.Pearce@fairfaxcounty.gov, 1 703 246 6033

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 14 10:00 AM Trust for the National Mall unveil newly rebuilt U.S. Park Police Horse Stables and Education Center

Location: National Mall, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://www.nps.gov/nama/index.htm

Contacts: Sheila Jaskot, Laura Evans Media, sheila@lauraevansmedia.com

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 14 10:45 AM Dem Rep. Kweisi Mfume discusses Congressional Gold Medal award for medical pioneer – Democratic Rep. Kweisi Mfume and CBC leaders announce support for Henrietta Lacks to receive a posthumous Congressional Gold Medal for her contributions to modern medicine

Location: House Triangle, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://mfume.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepKweisiMfume

Contacts: Office of Rep. Kweisi Mfume, MD07press@mail.house.gov

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 14 12:00 PM DC Mayor Muriel Bowser celebrates the grand opening of Sycamore & Oak on the St. Elizabeths East Campus

Location: 1100 Oak Dr SE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://mayor.dc.gov/, https://twitter.com/MayorBowser

Contacts: Susana Castillo , Government of the District of Columbia, susana.castillo@dc.gov, 1 202 727 5011

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 14 5:00 PM Wilmington City Council Education, Youth and Family Services Committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: Yesenia Taveras, City of Wilmington, ytaveras@wilmingtonde.gov, 1 302 576 2585

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 14 7:00 PM Howard County Council general plan public hearing

Location: George Howard Building, 3430 Court House Dr # 100, Ellicott City, MD

Weblinks: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/

Contacts: Howard County Council, councilpio@howardcountymd.gov

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 14 – Saturday, Jun. 17 Society for Vascular Surgery Annual Meeting

Location: National Harbor, Fort Washington, MD

Weblinks: https://vascular.org/

Contacts: Beth Bales, SVS press, bbales@vascularsociety.org

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 15 10:00 AM City of Wilmington hosts job fair

Location: William ‘Hicks’ Anderson Community Center, 501 N Madison St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: Yesenia Taveras, City of Wilmington, ytaveras@wilmingtonde.gov, 1 302 576 2585

Friday, Jun. 16 7:15 AM AFCEA Bethesda Engage & Connect Series breakfast – Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association Bethesda Engage & Connect Series ‘Breakfast with HHS’ event

Location: Archer Hotel Tysons, 7599 Colshire Dr, Tysons, VA

Weblinks: http://www.afcea.org/, https://twitter.com/AFCEA

Contacts: AFCEA, events@afcea.org, 1 703 631 6158

