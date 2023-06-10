Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Saturday, Jun. 10. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Saturday, Jun. 10.

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 10 8:30 AM Arlington County Board regular meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 10 2:00 PM Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich hosts Gene Lynch Urban Park opening celebration

Location: Gene Lynch Urban Park, 8410 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring, MD

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Melissa Chotiner, Montgomery County, MD, Melissa.Chotiner@MontgomeryParks.org, 1 202 351 9063

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 10 3:00 PM Frederick County hosts 275th Anniversary Jubilee celebration

Location: Utica Park, 10200-B Old Frederick Rd, Frederick, MD

Weblinks: http://frederickcountymd.gov

Contacts: Kelly Cambrel, Frederick County, KCambrel@FrederickCountyMD.gov

NEW EVENT: Sunday, Jun. 11 9:00 AM ‘This Week with George Stephanopoulos’ on ABC – ‘This Week with George Stephanopoulos’, Sunday morning political affairs program featuring pundits and news correspondents discussing the stories of the week, with co-anchor Martha Raddatz.. Guests include Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, Democratic Sen. Chris Coons, former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, ABC News Chief Legal Analyst Dan Abrams, Yale Jackson School of Global Affairs Assistant Dean Asha Rangappa, former Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary for Counterterrorism Elizabeth Neumann, former DNC Chair Donna Brazile, former Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, Associated Press Executive Editor Julie Pace, and New York Times Senior Political Correspondent Maggie Haberman

Weblinks: http://www.abc.go.com, https://twitter.com/ThisWeekABC, #ThisWeek

Contacts: Vincent Steves, ABC, Vincent.A.Steves@abc.com

NEW EVENT: Sunday, Jun. 11 3:00 PM Maryland Gov. Moore keynotes 1000 Fathers Rally for Peace – Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks keynote the 1000 Fathers Rally for Peace

Location: The Show Place Arena, 14900 Pennsylvania Ave, Upper Marlboro, MD

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgesMD

Contacts: Mel Franklin, Prince George’s County, mfranklin1@co.pg.md.us, 1 301 952 2638

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jun. 12 6:30 PM Dover City Council meeting

Location: City of Dover City Hall, 15 Loockerman Plaza, Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://www.cityofdover.com/, https://twitter.com/CityOfDoverDE

Contacts: Dover City Clerk Office , cityclerk@dover.de.us, 1 302 736 7008

