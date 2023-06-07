Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, Jun. 07. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, Jun. 07.

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 07 9:00 AM Wilmington Police Department hosts Coffee with a Cop event

Location: The Chancery Market, 1313 N Market St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: City of Wilmington, 1 302 654 5151

Wednesday, Jun. 07 9:30 AM 12th Pentagon Pride Month Celebration – 12th Annual LGBT Pride Month Celebration at the Pentagon, with speakers Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Gilbert Cisneros, Chief Operations Officer for the U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. DeAnna Burt, U.S. Institute for Strategic Dialogue Executive Director Dixon Osborne and U.S. Navy NAVAIR Deputy Program Manager Cmdr. Emily Shilling

Location: The Pentagon, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.defense.gov/, https://twitter.com/DeptofDefense

Contacts: DoD press, 1 703 697 5131

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 07 9:30 AM Howard County Council general plan work session

Location: George Howard Building, 3430 Court House Dr # 100, Ellicott City, MD

Weblinks: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/

Contacts: Howard County Council, councilpio@howardcountymd.gov

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 07 10:00 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore chairs the Board of Public Works meeting, Maryland State House (10:00 AM EDT), and participates in the Annie E. Casey Foundation Board of Trustees meeting, Annie E. Casey Foundation, 503 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD (6:00 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 07 10:00 AM Delaware State Chamber of Commerce hosts End-of-Session Policy Conference

Location: Martin Luther King, Jr. Student Center, 1200 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://www.dscc.com, https://twitter.com/destatechamber

Contacts: Kelly Basile, Strategic Communications, kbasile@dscc.com, 1 302 576 6564, 1 330 324 6898

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 07 10:00 AM Maryland Lt. Gov. Miller delivers keynote at business development event – Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller delivers the keynote address at the Ready, Set, GROW! Procurement Connections workshop

Location: MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino, 101 MGM National Ave, Oxon Hill, MD

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Alison Tavik, Maryland Governor’s Office of Minority Affairs, alison.tavik@maryland.gov, 1 410 697 9604

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 07 10:30 AM Prince George’s County announce selection of new Prince George’s County Public Schools CEO

Location: Wayne K. Curry Administration Building, 1301 McCormick Dr, Largo, MD

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgesMD

Contacts: Taylor Brown, Office of Community Relations, tebrown1@co.pg.md.us, 1 301 952 4174

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 07 11:00 AM DC Mayor Bowser announces public safety partnership with DoorDash – DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announces a new public safety partnership with DoorDash to support rideshare and delivery drivers

Location: Penn Quarter Sports Tavern, 639 Indiana Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://mayor.dc.gov/, https://twitter.com/MayorBowser

Contacts: Susana Castillo , Government of the District of Columbia, susana.castillo@dc.gov, 1 202 727 5011

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 07 5:30 PM Baltimore Mayor Scott attends Pride Month art exhibition opening – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott hosts #BMoreAmplified art exhibition opening, featuring works by artists from the LGBTQ+ community

Location: Baltimore City Hall, 100 Holliday St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: Monica Lewis, City of Baltimore, monica.lewis@baltimorecity.gov, 1 410 387 8378

Wednesday, Jun. 07 – Friday, Jun. 09 Delaware Statewide Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics – Delaware Annual Statewide Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics * Law enforcement agencies are invited to organize their own stand-alone run, carrying the torch through their town or around their facility with their choice of date, time, and route

Weblinks: http://dsp.delaware.gov/

Contacts: Gary Fournier, Delaware State Police, Gary.Fournier@state.de.us, 1 302 535 3706

Thursday, Jun. 08 – Sunday, Jun. 11 American Psychiatric Nurses Association Annual Clinical Psychopharmacology Institute

Location: Hyatt Regency Reston, 1800 Presidents St, Reston, VA

Weblinks: http://www.apna.org/, https://twitter.com/AmerPsychNurses

Contacts: APNA, inform@apna.org, 1 855 863 2762

Thursday, Jun. 08 Vice President Harris attends U.S.-Caribbean Leaders meeting – U.S.-Caribbean Leaders meeting, hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris and Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis. Leaders from across the Caribbean discuss a range of regional issues, including ‘shared efforts to address the climate crisis, including by promoting climate resilience and adaptation in the Caribbean region and by increasing energy security through clean energy’

Location: Nassau

Weblinks: https://www.whitehouse.gov/administration/vice-president-harris/, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Office of the Vice President, ovp-press@mail.whitehouse.gov, 1 202 456 1111

