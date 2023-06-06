Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Jun. 06. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Jun. 06.

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 06 8:35 AM Vice President Harris’ daily schedule – Vice President Kamala Harris departs Joint Base Andrews en route to Philadelphia (8:35 AM EDT, closed press), arrives at Philadelphia International Airport (9:20 AM EDT, pooled press), participates in a moderated conversation with the Service Employees International Union and highlights the ‘Biden-Harris Administration’s work to invest in and protect American workers’ at the Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown (10:40 AM EDT, pool spray at top), departs Philadelphia International Airport en route to Joint Base Andrews (12:05 PM EDT, pooled press) and arrives at JBA (12:55 PM EDT, closed press). Vice President Harris then delivers remarks at the President’s Cabinet Meeting (2:15 PM EDT, closed press) and attends Israel’s Independence Day Reception with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, held at the National Building Museum (7:00 PM EDT, pooled press)

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 06 9:00 AM Baltimore Ways and Means Committee meeting

Location: Baltimore City Hall, 100 Holliday St, Baltimore, MD

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 06 10:00 AM Dem Sen. Chris Van Hollen keynotes UMCES report release – Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen keynotes the release of the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science’s 2022 Chesapeake Bay and Watershed Report Card

Location: Washington Sailing Marina, 1 Marina Dr, Alexandria, VA

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 06 12:00 PM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore is live on MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports (12:00 PM EDT), and is live on 106.7 The Fan with JP Finlay (1:00 PM EDT)

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 06 1:30 PM Delaware Governor John Carney signs proclamation recognizing June as Pride Month

Location: 411 Legislative Ave, Dover, DE

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 06 3:00 PM Chesterfield County holds ceremony for 2023 senior volunteer hall of fame inductees

Location: Chesterfield Career and Technical Center – Hull Campus, 13900 Hull Street Rd, Midlothian, VA

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 06 5:00 PM City of Wheeling Public Works Committee meeting

Location: City-County Building, 1500 Chapline St, Wheeling, WV

Wednesday, Jun. 07 9:30 AM 12th Pentagon Pride Month Celebration – 12th Annual LGBT Pride Month Celebration at the Pentagon, with speakers Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Gilbert Cisneros, Chief Operations Officer for the U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. DeAnna Burt, U.S. Institute for Strategic Dialogue Executive Director Dixon Osborne and U.S. Navy NAVAIR Deputy Program Manager Cmdr. Emily Shilling

Location: The Pentagon, Arlington, VA

Wednesday, Jun. 07 – Friday, Jun. 09 Delaware Statewide Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics – Delaware Annual Statewide Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics * Law enforcement agencies are invited to organize their own stand-alone run, carrying the torch through their town or around their facility with their choice of date, time, and route

Thursday, Jun. 08 – Sunday, Jun. 11 American Psychiatric Nurses Association Annual Clinical Psychopharmacology Institute

Location: Hyatt Regency Reston, 1800 Presidents St, Reston, VA

Thursday, Jun. 08 Vice President Harris attends U.S.-Caribbean Leaders meeting – U.S.-Caribbean Leaders meeting, hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris and Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis. Leaders from across the Caribbean discuss a range of regional issues, including ‘shared efforts to address the climate crisis, including by promoting climate resilience and adaptation in the Caribbean region and by increasing energy security through clean energy’

Location: Nassau

