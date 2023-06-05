Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Jun. 05. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Jun. 05.

Monday, Jun. 05 9:00 AM Baltimore Mayor Scott announces environment education competition winners – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announces announce the winners of DPW’s inaugural Eco-Warriors of the Future Schools Competition

Location: Holabird Academy, 1500 Imla St, Baltimore, MD

Monday, Jun. 05 10:00 AM Dem Sen. Tom Carper’s public schedule – Democrats Sen. Tom Carper and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester highlight how the Inflation Reduction Act is helping monitor air quality in New Castle County, Knollwood Community Center, 4 Colby Ave, Claymont, DE (10:00 AM EDT), and visits the Sussex Fire Training Facility to highlight the Fire Grants and Safety Act, 22705 Park Ave, Georgetown, DE (1:00 PM EDT)

Monday, Jun. 05 11:00 AM DC Mayor Bowser discusses economic development – DC Mayor Muriel Bowser discusses economic activity East of the River and the grand opening of the new Department of General Services (DGS) headquarters, and announces awards from the Great Streets Retail Small Business grant program

Location: 2934 Minnesota Ave SE, Washington, DC

Monday, Jun. 05 11:30 AM Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis announces the launch of Zencity Blockwise

Location: Fairfax County Public Safety Headquarters, 12099 Government Center Pkwy, Fairfax, VA

Monday, Jun. 05 2:30 PM Montgomery County Board of Elections hold public swearing-in ceremony

Location: Bioscience Education Center, 20200 Observation Dr, Germantown, MD

Monday, Jun. 05 4:00 PM Delaware Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long signs a proclamation marking Gun Violence Awareness Week

Location: The Delaware Contemporary, 200 S Madison St, Wilmington, DE

Monday, Jun. 05 5:00 PM Wilmington City Council Finance and Economic Development Committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Monday, Jun. 05 5:30 PM Vivek Ramaswamy keynotes Garrett County GOP dinner – Garrett County Republican Central Committee hosts annual Lincoln-Reagan Dinner, with keynote remarks from Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy

Location: Wisp Resort, 296 Marsh Hill Rd, McHenry, MD

Monday, Jun. 05 5:30 PM Maryland Governor Wes Moore delivers remarks at the LGBTQIA+ Month Reception

Location: Government House of Maryland, 110 State Cir, Annapolis, MD

Monday, Jun. 05 6:30 PM Loudoun County hosts location and design public hearing on Westwind Drive project

Location: Stone Hill Middle School, 23415 Evergreen Ridge Dr, Ashburn, VA

Wednesday, Jun. 07 9:30 AM 12th Pentagon Pride Month Celebration – 12th Annual LGBT Pride Month Celebration at the Pentagon, with speakers Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Gilbert Cisneros, Chief Operations Officer for the U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. DeAnna Burt, U.S. Institute for Strategic Dialogue Executive Director Dixon Osborne and U.S. Navy NAVAIR Deputy Program Manager Cmdr. Emily Shilling

Location: The Pentagon, Arlington, VA

Wednesday, Jun. 07 – Friday, Jun. 09 Delaware Statewide Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics – Delaware Annual Statewide Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics * Law enforcement agencies are invited to organize their own stand-alone run, carrying the torch through their town or around their facility with their choice of date, time, and route

