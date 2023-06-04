Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Sunday, Jun. 04. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Sunday, Jun. 04.

NEW EVENT: Sunday, Jun. 04 9:00 AM ‘State of the Union’ on CNN – ‘State of the Union’, weekly current affairs show hosted by Dana Bash. Guests include Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, Republican Rep. Ken Buck, OMB Director Shalanda Young, former Chief of Staff for Vice President Mike Pence Marc Short, Bernie Sanders Chief Political Adviser Faiz Shakir, and CNN Political Commentators Alyssa Farah Griffin and Bakari Sellers

Weblinks: http://www.cnn.com, https://twitter.com/CNN

Contacts: Malika Budd, CNN, Malika.Budd@warnermedia.com

Sunday, Jun. 04 Battle of Midway 81st anniversary celebration dinner

Location: Army Navy Country Club, 1700 Army Navy Dr, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.navy.mil, https://twitter.com/USNavy

Contacts: U.S. Navy public affairs, 1 703 697 5342

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jun. 05 1:00 PM Dem Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton discusses equality for female journalists – ‘Tales of the Fight for Equal Rights for Women Journalists’ National Press Club discussion, with Democratic Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton and author Ann Crittenden, discussing their actions in 1970 against Time, Inc. and Newsweek that allowed women to become writers at those magazines

Location: National Press Club, 529 14th St NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://www.press.org/events/npc-events, https://twitter.com/PressClubDC

Contacts: Cecily Scott Martin, National Press Club, cscottmartin@press.org

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jun. 05 5:00 PM Wilmington City Council Finance and Economic Development Committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: Yesenia Taveras, City of Wilmington, ytaveras@wilmingtonde.gov, 1 302 576 2585

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jun. 05 5:30 PM Vivek Ramaswamy keynotes Garrett County GOP dinner – Garrett County Republican Central Committee hosts annual Lincoln-Reagan Dinner, with keynote remarks from Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy

Location: Wisp Resort, 296 Marsh Hill Rd, McHenry, MD

Weblinks: http://www.mdgop.org, https://twitter.com/mdreps

Contacts: Nicolee Ambrose, Maryland GOP, info@nicoleeambrose.com

