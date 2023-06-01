Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Jun. 01. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Jun. 01.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 01 8:00 AM Baltimore Mayor Scott unveils Baltimore Peace Mobile – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott unveils Baltimore Peace Mobile, which provides resources to communities in need following the occurrence of a traumatic event

Location: 4901 Frankford Ave, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: Monica Lewis, City of Baltimore, monica.lewis@baltimorecity.gov, 1 410 387 8378

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 01 9:00 AM Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger hosts discussion on the Nutrition Title of the 2023 Farm Bill

Location: Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, 480 Central Rd, Fredericksburg, VA

Weblinks: https://spanberger.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepSpanberger

Contacts: Connor Joseph, Office of Rep. Abigail Spanberger, Connor.Joseph@mail.house.gov, 1 202 384 5425

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 01 9:30 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore attends the United Nations Global Compact meeting with McCormick and Company, McCormick & Company, Inc., 24 Schilling Rd, Hunt Valley, MD (9:30 AM EDT), attends the virtual Center for American Progress Public Safety Messaging briefing (3:00 PM EDT), and meets with students from Arizona State University’s Scholars Program, Maryland State House (4:15 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 01 9:40 AM President Biden’s daily schedule – President Joe Biden delivers the commencement address at the U.S. Air Force Academy, held at Falcon Stadium, El Paso County, CO (9:40 AM MDT, open press) departs Colorado Springs, CO en route to Joint Base Andrews via Peterson Air Force Base (2:20 PM MDT, out-of-town pool), departs JBA (7:40 PM EDT, out-of-town pool) and arrives at the White House South Lawn (7:50 PM EDT, open press)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 01 10:00 AM Delaware River and Bay Authority hosts World Environment Day celebration

Location: Veterans Memorial Park, 163 Cherry Ln, New Castle, DE

Weblinks: http://www.drba.net/

Contacts: James Salmon, DRBA PIO, james.salmon@drba.net, 1 302 571 6409

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 01 11:00 AM Dem Rep. Glenn Ivey holds discussion on debt ceiling bill – Democratic Rep. Glenn Ivey discusses the national debt ceiling bill and why it matters to Prince George’s County residents

Location: VFW Post 8950, 9800 Good Luck Rd, Lanham, MD

Weblinks: https://ivey.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/glenniveymd

Contacts: Ramón Korionoff, Rep. Glenn Ivey, ramon.korionoff@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 8699

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 01 11:00 AM Dem Rep. Steny Hoyer speaks at rally for Maryland senatorial candidate Angela Alsobrooks – Democratic Maryland senatorial candidate Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer hold rally to provide an update on her Senate campaign

Location: Towne Square at Suitland Federal Center, 4709 Towne Park Rd, Hillcrest Heights, MD

Weblinks: https://www.angelaalsobrooks.com/

Contacts: Gina Ford, Angela Alsobrooks for Senate, gina@angelaalsobrooks.com, 1 202 415 0601

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 01 11:30 AM Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation announce the 2023 Reinventing Delaware winner

Location: DuPont Country Club, 1001 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: https://www.petedupontfreedomfoundation.org/

Contacts: Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation, info@petedupontfreedomfoundation.org

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 01 12:30 PM Maryland Lt. Gov. Miller chairs Work Zone Safety Work Group meeting – Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller chairs the inaugural meeting of Governor’s Work Zone Safety Work Group

Location: Office of Materials Technology, 7450 Traffic Dr, Hanover, MD

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Maddy Pawlak, State of Maryland, Madeline.pawlak@maryland.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 01 1:00 PM DC Mayor Muriel Bowser kicks off Pride Month, by raising the LGBTQIA+ pride flag

Location: The John Wilson Building, 1350 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://mayor.dc.gov/, https://twitter.com/MayorBowser

Contacts: , Executive Office of the Mayor, press@dc.gov , 1 202 727 5011

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 01 5:30 PM Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Braveboy holds gun violence prevention rally – Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy hosts ‘Our Streets, Our Future’ gun violence prevention rally

Location: 3300 Walters Ln, District Heights, MD

Weblinks: https://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/712/States-Attorney

Contacts: Sean Wilson, State’s Attorney office, SMWilson2@co.pg.md.us

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 01 6:00 PM Maryland Banneker-Douglass Museum hosts Harriet Tubman and Women’s History Award Celebration 2023

Location: Mount Olive AME Church, 2 Hicks Ave, Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: https://bdmuseum.maryland.gov/

Contacts: Banneker-Douglass Musuem, bannekerdouglassmuseum@gmail.com

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 01 6:30 PM Wilmington City Council meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: Yesenia Taveras, City of Wilmington, ytaveras@wilmingtonde.gov, 1 302 576 2585

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 01 Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals – Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals, the nation’s largest and longest-running educational promotion, administered on a not-for-profit basis by The E.W. Scripps Company along with local sponsors

Location: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, 201 Waterfront St, Forest Heights, MD

Weblinks: http://www.spellingbee.com/, https://twitter.com/ScrippsBee

Contacts: Valerie Miller, Scripps National Spelling Bee, Valerie.miller@scripps.com, 1 513 545 6474

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 03 10:00 AM Broadway East Community Association establish a community pollinator garden

Location: East Lanvale Street & North Port Street, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.nwf.org, https://twitter.com/NWF

Contacts: Mike Saccone, National Wildlife Federation, SacconeM@nwf.org, 1 202 797 6634

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 03 2:00 PM City of Alexandria hosts 6th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Month fair

Location: Alexandria City Hall, 301 King St, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://alexandriava.gov/, https://twitter.com/AlexandriaVAGov

Contacts: City of Alexandria media relations, newsroom@alexandriava.gov, 1 703 746 3969

