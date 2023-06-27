LiveOne: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — LiveOne, Inc. (LVO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.8…

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — LiveOne, Inc. (LVO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the West Hollywood, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, were 5 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $25.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $10 million, or 12 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $99.6 million.

LiveOne expects full-year revenue in the range of $122 million to $130 million.

