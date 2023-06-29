Lindsay: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Lindsay Corp. (LNN) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $16.9…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Lindsay Corp. (LNN) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $16.9 million.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of $1.53 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.17 per share.

The irrigation equipment maker posted revenue of $164.6 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $209.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LNN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LNN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.