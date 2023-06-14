Lennar: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Lennar Corp. (LEN) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $871.7 million.
The Miami-based company said it had profit of $3.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.94 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.32 per share.
The homebuilder posted revenue of $8.05 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.28 billion.
