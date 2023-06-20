La-Z-Boy: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — MONROE, Mich. (AP) — La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) on Tuesday reported profit of $34.4 million in its…

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — MONROE, Mich. (AP) — La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) on Tuesday reported profit of $34.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Monroe, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 99 cents per share.

The furniture company posted revenue of $561.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $150.7 million, or $3.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.35 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, La-Z-Boy said it expects revenue in the range of $470 million to $490 million.

