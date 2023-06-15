Kroger: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Kroger Co. (KR) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $962 million. The Cincinnati-based…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Kroger Co. (KR) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $962 million.

The Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of $1.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.51 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.

The supermarket chain posted revenue of $45.17 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $45.42 billion.

Kroger expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.45 to $4.60 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.