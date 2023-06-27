Korn/Ferry: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Korn/Ferry International (KFY) on Tuesday reported earnings of $47.5 million in its…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Korn/Ferry International (KFY) on Tuesday reported earnings of $47.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.01 per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $738.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $730.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $209.5 million, or $3.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.84 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Korn/Ferry expects its per-share earnings to range from 84 cents to $1. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.53.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $668 million to $698 million for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $695.7 million.

