Korea Electric Power: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

June 2, 2023, 8:38 AM

NAJU-SI, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — NAJU-SI, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEP) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.88 billion in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Naju-Si, Korea, Republic Of-based company said it had a loss of $3.02.

The electric utility posted revenue of $16.93 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KEP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KEP

