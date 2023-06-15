John Wiley & Sons: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) on Thursday reported earnings of $68.3…

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) on Thursday reported earnings of $68.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hoboken, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.22. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.45 per share.

The publisher posted revenue of $526.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $17.2 million, or 31 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.02 billion.

John Wiley & Sons expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.05 to $2.40 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WLY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WLY

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.