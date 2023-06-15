Jabil: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jabil Inc. (JBL) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of…

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jabil Inc. (JBL) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $233 million.

The St Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.72 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to $1.99 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.88 per share.

The electronics manufacturer posted revenue of $8.48 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.16 billion.

For the current quarter ending in August, Jabil expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.14 to $2.50. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.15.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $8.2 billion to $8.8 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $9.1 billion.

Jabil expects full-year earnings to be $8.50 per share, with revenue expected to be $34.7 billion.

