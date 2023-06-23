Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of June 26

Alliance Entertainment Holding – Plantation, Fla., 1.7 million shares, priced $3-$5, managed by ThinkEquity. Proposed Nasdaq symbol AENT. Business: Wholesaler and distributor of entertainment products.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings – Pembroke, Bermuda, 17 million shares, priced $16-$19, managed by JP Morgan/Barclays. Proposed NYSE symbol FIHL. Business: Global provider of specialty insurance and property reinsurance.

GEN Restaurant Group – Cerritos, Calif., 3 million shares, priced 10-$12, managed by Roth Capital/Craig-Hallum Capital Group. Proposed Nasdaq symbol GENK. Business: Korean BBQ restaurant chain with 34 locations in the US.

Kodiak Gas Services – Montgomery, Texas, 16 million shares, priced $19-$22, managed by Goldman Sachs/JP Morgan. Proposed NYSE symbol KGS. Business: Provides natural gas compression services in the US.

Savers Value Village – Bellevue, Wash., 18.8 million shares, priced $15-$17, managed by JP Morgan/Jefferies. Proposed NYSE symbol SVV. Business: For profit thrift store operator in the US and Canada.

Surf Air Mobility – Hawthorne, Calif., 18.8 million shares, priced at $11.86, managed by Morgan Stanley/Canaccord Genuity. Proposed NYSE symbol SRFM. Business: Regional air travel company focused on electrified aircraft.

