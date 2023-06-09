Live Radio
Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

The Associated Press

June 9, 2023, 3:12 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of June 12

CAVA Group – Washington, 14.4 million shares, priced $17-$19, managed by JP Morgan/Jefferies. Proposed NYSE symbol CAVA. Business: Fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant chain with over 260 locations across the US.

Maison Solutions – Monterey Park, Calif., 3.8 million shares, priced at $4, managed by Joseph Stone Capital. Proposed Nasdaq symbol MSS. Business: Asian grocer with four stores in Los Angeles County.

