IDT: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IDT: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

June 5, 2023, 4:36 PM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — IDT Corp. (IDT) on Monday reported earnings of $6.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Newark, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 46 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $299.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IDT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IDT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

