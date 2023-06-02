Live Radio
Hurco: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

June 2, 2023, 8:07 AM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Hurco Cos. (HURC) on Friday reported profit of $377,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

The Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share.

The manufacturer of computerized machine tools for the metal cutting industry posted revenue of $53.8 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HURC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HURC

