How to Make a Healthy Sandwich

Sandwiches have so many things in their favor. They’re easy to prepare, portable and incredibly versatile. In fact, on any given day, nearly half of Americans eat a sandwich.

Unfortunately, these all-in-one meals have become one of the top sources of sodium and saturated fat in the American diet.

Nutritional Breakdown of Popular Sandwiches

You can see why that’s true when you look at some of the current offerings at these national chain restaurants. Scroll through the four slides to see how some popular sandwiches measure up when it comes to sodium, fat, saturated fat and calories:

The Problem With Refined Grains and Processed Meats

Of course, those are the worst-case scenarios, and you can find healthier options at all of these restaurants. Even so, you can see how the sodium, saturated fat and calories can add up fast.

The issues stem both from the breads used as well as the fillings: Large baguettes and submarine rolls made with refined grains and thick piles of processed meats, such as bacon, sausage, salami, pepperoni and other deli meats.

A new study in Nature Medicine found that eating too few whole grains and too many refined grains, along with too much red and processed meat were primary drivers of over 14 million new cases of Type 2 diabetes globally. The Tufts University researchers used a modeling approach to estimate the risk.

Yet, it’s the type of sandwich that really matters. So don’t be quick to condemn the entire category. Another study found that making substitutions of what goes between those slices of bread can significantly reduce calories, fat and sodium, while adding important shortfall nutrients, such as fiber, folate, iron and calcium.

How to Make a Healthier Sandwich

Whether you’re making a sandwich at home or buying one in a restaurant, here are ways you can make a healthier choice.

— Pare down portion sizes.

— Switch the bread.

— Pile on the produce.

— Be picky about the meats.

— Consider new condiments.

— Rethink your filling.

— Change how you eat.

Pare down portion sizes

Sandwiches have gotten large at restaurants and delis. The 1,440 calories in Subway’s Footlong Supreme Meats sandwich can be slashed to 500 calories by selecting the 6-inch version of the same sandwich. Similarly, multiple sizes are available at other sandwich shops. At Panera, you can order a half sandwich and pair it with a side salad or a cup of soup.

Switch the bread

Instead of choosing large, fluffy sub rolls made with refined grains, order your sandwich with whole-grain bread or consider a wrap instead. Some chains are providing the option to have your sandwich in a bowl without the bread.

At home, make your sandwiches with 100% whole-wheat bread or breads with “whole grain” near the top of the ingredient list. The fiber will also help keep you full longer. Also use whole-grain pita, bagels, English muffins and wraps for sandwiches. If you’re trying to cut down on bread, make your sandwiches open-faced or use a large, sturdy lettuce leaf instead of bread.

Pile on the produce

One of the best ways to make your sandwich healthier is to add more vegetables. Lettuce and tomato are common additions, but registered dietitian Liz Weiss of Liz’s Healthy Table recommends trying new leafy greens, including arugula, baby kale, spinach and microgreens.

She also recommends adding thin slices of cucumber, shredded carrots and sautéed vegetables to sandwiches. “I like to slice bell peppers and onions into thin strips and sauté in olive oil until tender and sweet,” says Weiss. “Caramelized vegetables, warm or cold, add a lovely flavor and texture to any sandwich.”

Don’t stop there. Weiss also recommends adding fruit to sandwiches, including:

— Thinly sliced apples or pears.

— Sliced figs.

— Thinly sliced kiwi.

Be picky about the meats

Go easy on the high sodium processed meats like salami and pepperoni that are common on Italian-style sandwiches. Instead, look for sandwiches made with grilled or oven-roasted chicken, turkey breast or lean roast beef. For your at-home sandwiches, buy the freshly sliced meats at the deli counter instead of pre-packaged lunch meat.

Michelle Dudash, a registered dietitian, chef and author of “The Low-Carb Mediterranean Cookbook” recommends tuna salad, chicken salad, mashed chickpeas or marinated, sliced tofu as a protein in your sandwich. Her go-to sandwich to make at home is a 100% whole-wheat tortilla spread with her make-ahead Spicekick Tuna Salad or chicken salad, a handful of arugula and a fresh pickle spear down the middle.

“Roll it up and go,” she says. “It’s a perfectly satisfying combination.”

Consider new condiments

Mayonnaise is a popular sandwich spread. It’s certainly my favorite, and Dudash agrees. “While mayonnaise gets a bad rap due to its fat content, I’m still a fan,” she says. “I’m a chef after all, and it is one of the mother sauces.”

Made with simple ingredients — eggs, oil and vinegar — mayo is nothing to be afraid of and a little goes a long way, Dudash says. “You just want to watch your portion size since it’s calorie rich.”

One tablespoon of mayonnaise contains 100 calories. If you want to shave off calories, consider mixing it with mustard or opting for light mayo, which is only 35 calories per tablespoon.

Explore new varieties of mustards at the supermarket to mix up your sandwich making. I always have a collection of different mustards in my fridge, including sriracha, horseradish, honey, whole grain and hot mustards. Or try spreading your bread with hummus, tapenade, basil pesto, ricotta, or mashed avocado.

Rethink your filling

A sandwich doesn’t have to focus on meat and cheese. Registered dietitian Theresa Stahl, author of “I’m Full: Remindful Eating Tips to Feel Great and Make Peace With Your Plate,” recommends a roasted Portobello mushroom sandwich with melted cheese, and hummus on a whole-grain wrap with shredded carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions and lettuce. Or she suggests a caprese sandwich with fresh garden tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil on whole-grain Italian bread.

Other non-meat sandwich fillings include nut butters — pair with sliced bananas, strawberries or apples — grilled cheese with tomato, egg salad, and white bean salad with avocado.

Change how you eat

It’s not just the type of sandwich, it’s also how we eat it, says Stahl. Even though sandwiches are easy to eat on the run, including in the car or in front of the computer or TV, she warns against multi-tasking, which decreases the enjoyment and satisfaction of eating.

“If you must eat at your desk, try using your favorite placemat and cloth napkin as visual reminders to set aside work and enjoy your food,” Stahl says. “This will not only help you focus on your food to eat mindfully, but research shows that taking an actual lunch break away from work improves your awareness of fullness and increases your work productivity.

