How to Decline a Job Offer

Declining a job offer can feel awkward, especially if you’ve already gone through rounds of interviews. And though you may feel guilty for saying no or worry that you’re letting someone down, consider this: By being honest about your decision, you allow the employer to move forward with another candidate, saving the company valuable time and resources. It’s similar to ending a relationship. While initiating a breakup may seem cruel, it’s often the best thing for both parties involved.

So, here’s how to politely decline a job offer without burning any bridges:

— Take some time to make the decision.

— Express your gratitude for the opportunity.

— Be honest about why you’re rejecting the offer.

— Ask if you could stay in touch.

— Proofread before hitting send.

Step 1: Take Some Time to Make the Decision

Instead of declining a job offer immediately after an interview, take some time to think it through. Lee Cristina Beaser, professional career coach and resume writer, says, “If you have another offer you’re considering, ask the recruiter if you can have a few days to think about it.”

She also emphasizes the importance of knowing your deal breakers. “If there’s something specific holding you back from accepting a job offer, such as low pay or lack of remote work options, try to negotiate it with the recruiter or hiring manager before declining the offer.”

Step 2: Express Your Gratitude for the Opportunity

If you’re sending an email to the hiring manager, express your gratitude by being specific and mentioning the names of everyone who has participated in the rounds of interviews.

For example, you could say: “Thank you, Maria. I genuinely appreciate the generous offer and the careful consideration you put into the selection process. Please also accept and convey my thanks to Brian, James and Anna.”

It can also be as simple as starting your email with, “Thank you so much for the opportunity to be a part of your team.”

Step 3: Be Honest About Why You’re Rejecting the Offer

While declining a job offer could feel awkward, don’t beat around the bush. Be honest about why you’re rejecting the offer so the recruiter or hiring manager understands your reasoning and perspective. Your honest feedback could also help them improve their recruitment process for future candidates.

Here are a few ways to turn down a job offer depending on your situation:

— The salary was too low. “Although I appreciated the opportunity to interview with your company and learn more about the role, the salary package falls below what I’m looking for, and I must regretfully decline the offer.”

— You received a better offer. “I’m flattered that the company has invited me to become a part of the team. However, I’ve received another offer that aligns more closely with my expectations, and I’ll, unfortunately, have to decline.”

— The position doesn’t align with your goals. “Although I was impressed with the team and the company’s values, upon further reflection, I’ve decided that this position is not the right fit for me at this time.”

Step 4: Ask if You Could Stay in Touch

If you would consider working for the company you interviewed with in the future, ask to stay in touch. You never know when you might be open to a new opportunity. C-suite human resources executive Angela Champ says, “Some years back, I declined an offer because of relocation, but a year later, they were looking to hire that same role again as the person they hired hadn’t worked out, and I was now ready to make the move. I ended up joining that organization after all.”

Here’s what you could write in the email to keep the networking door open:

— “I love what your company is doing with (key contributions to industry), and I’d appreciate it if we could stay connected. Would you mind if I send you a LinkedIn request?”

— “I wish you the best moving forward, and I’m sure you’ll find the perfect candidate for the role. Please stay in touch, and I hope we cross paths again in the near future.

Step 5: Proofread Before Hitting Send

Once you’ve crafted an email to send the recruiter or hiring manager, remember to proofread it. Doing so can save you from embarrassing typos or missed errors that could leave a negative impression. Remember, even though you’re declining the job offer, it’s still important to maintain a professional demeanor and present yourself in the best light possible.

Tips on Declining a Job Offer Without Burning Bridges

The thought of potentially burning bridges with an employer may make you hesitant to decline a job offer. However, if you do it professionally and tactfully, you can maintain a positive relationship with the employer going forward.

1. Do Not Ghost the Recruiter or Hiring Manager

Ghosting someone is rarely the best way to address a situation. While it may seem like an easy way out, the lack of communication could leave the other person feeling forgotten and devalued. And if you’ve ever been ghosted by a company halfway through the interview process, you know just how awful it feels to be left in the dark.

So, treat others the way you want to be treated. Even though declining a job offer may be uncomfortable, it shows that you respect the recruiter or hiring manager’s time. Plus, turning down a job offer may only take five minutes of your time, whether through phone or email.

2. Do Not Bad Mouth a Company

Burning bridges with a company can be detrimental to your professional reputation and future job prospects. So even if you feel like you have been mistreated in the interview process, don’t complain about it to another company or recruiter. Beaser says, “Always keep things positive. If you had a negative experience with a company, don’t write about it on social media. Doing so will ultimately reflect negatively on you and could cause other potential employers to rescind their job offers.”

3. Clarity Is King

Certified career counselor Kali Wolken notices that candidates often worry about saying something wrong and therefore sugarcoat what they really mean, which isn’t good. She says, “One of my favorite authors, Brene Brown, says ‘Clear is kind and unclear is unkind.’ So, when responding to a job offer, be direct about whether or not you will be accepting it. If you’re saying no, explain why and be sure to keep it brief and respectful.”

