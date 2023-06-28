How to Cash In on After-Hours and Premarket Trading

The English proverb, “The early bird gets the worm,” may have been talking about an extended-hours market trader. The proverb…

The English proverb, “The early bird gets the worm,” may have been talking about an extended-hours market trader.

The proverb emphasizes that, for a person to get ahead, they need to get up before others in order to maximize the possibility of a better outcome. And, in securities, a person can literally trade at times other than when the markets are generally open. These additional time frames are known as after-hours and premarket trading periods. The hours they are available will vary by the platform that the trader is using to access the market in this way.

Since 1985, the major U.S. stock exchanges, such as the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq, have been open for trading from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern time.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

However, after-hours trading typically occurs from 4 p.m. EST, and ends around 8 p.m. EST. Premarket trading is conducted from 7 a.m. to 9:25 am EST. Both time periods were originally known as “off-the-floor” trading, but now are collectively known as extended-hours trading. Once the haven for high-net-worth or institutional investors, the advent of the electronic communication network, or ECN, has enabled more and more individual investors to experience this trading environment. An ECN is a proprietary computer program that executes orders.

The first ECN was Instinet, a trading program built by the entrepreneurs Herbert Behrens and Jerome Pustilnik. Released in December 1969, they were seeking an alternative to the New York Stock Exchange. Originally focused on the buy side of the transaction, over time the firm tightened its target market and gained significant exposure during Black Monday in October 1987, when floor traders and market makers were floundering over the extreme market crash. In the 1990s, firms such as E-Trade came along that opened this concept to more individual investors.

Why Would Investors Seek Extended-Hours Trading?

— Convenience

— Opportunity

— Thrill

Some investors simply are unable to tend to their portfolios during regular trading hours. This may be because of the hours they work at their primary job or personal responsibilities when they are home, but extended hours enable more investors to participate in the market. Occasionally, trades are made outside of regular hours because the to-do list was too long before a vacation or other planned hard deadlines.

Other investors like to look for opportunities that come up between regular trading sessions. For example, extended-hours trading may enable a dividend stock investor to become eligible for a dividend by slipping in last minute before the ex-dividend date.

On a broader basis, many corporations will hold major news announcements, especially negative ones, until after the major exchanges have closed. Regularly released news, such as monthly jobs or earnings reports, is known to move markets. Investors may want to get a head start on the direction they believe the markets will move in response, especially if the news is not as expected. Additionally, as many corporations are global, developments may occur after hours in other countries, potentially impacting the stock price. After-hours trading tends to be strongest from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. EST, then thins out through the remaining hours.

Finally, some investors experience a thrill in finding an upside when there are fewer participants. This is one reason that more volume tends to be found in premarket trading when investors hope to see their gains acknowledged in the broader market.

[7 Best Water Stocks and ETFs to Buy in 2023]

What Additional Risks Do Investors Face?

— Less liquidity.

— Wide bid-ask spreads.

— Order restrictions.

Market makers and specialists are not participating in these extended hours. Additionally, many ECN’s see a large drop-off in trades in after-hours trading, especially beyond 6 p.m. EST. Since many of the ECNs will only trade limit orders, an investor is going to find it considerably more challenging to have the liquidity

to freely trade as they can when the major exchanges are open.

Many investors do not see their trades get filled at the best available price because the price is provided by a single ECN. Newer innovations in ECNs are allowing greater communication between different ECNs, but this is one of the most substantial risks of extended-hours trading. Even if an ECN allows a market order, it may only be partially filled for the same reasons.

Because there is lower liquidity, the bid–ask spread tends to be wider, resulting in higher transaction costs for the investor. Most orders will expire in the same trading session they’re placed in because there are so many fewer investors available to match.

Each ECN has its own trade restrictions. Due to the substantial illiquidity risks and wider spreads, most ECNs will only process limit orders. Additionally, while most listed and Nasdaq securities trade in extended-hour sessions, other securities may not be available, including options, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs.

Even in extended-hours trading, liquidity can vary between after-hours and premarket periods. Investors often find better prices and lower volatility in premarketing trading when volume tends to be greater.

Finally, because trading is so thin in extended hours, significant news can actually wipe out overnight gains when the normal markets absorb the information.

How to Trade During Extended Hours

If opportunity calls to you louder than the risks, it is relatively simple to get started.

The hardest part is to find a brokerage that allows this type of trading, as not all do. Investors also need to clarify the hours that their particular ECN allows operations.

In addition to normal account paperwork, a novice investor needs to sign a separate ECN user agreement. The brokerage firm may require the investor to speak with a firm representative to go through the risks to ensure that they truly understand the potential impact to their portfolio.

One way to determine if one is suited to extended-hours trading is to paper-trade first. There are several resources available for investors to track after-hours activity to see which securities are trading in various volumes. For example, Nasdaq offers after-hours trading details.

By choosing a few stocks, one can then track their decisions in extended-hours trading and then compare them to the outcome during normal trading hours. In this way, an investor can compare their instincts with actual results and see the impact of lower liquidity and wider spreads on their investment.

More from U.S. News

7 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now

7 Best Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy Now

Fund of Funds: 8 Great ETFs That Hold ETFs

How to Cash In on After-Hours and Premarket Trading originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/29/23: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.