How Much Would $10,000 Invested in Nvidia Stock 20 Years Ago Be Worth Today?

Nvidia Corp. (ticker: NVDA) has been one of the most sensational stocks of the year. Shares of the semiconductor firm are up 194% year to date through June 14. That’s especially impressive considering Nvidia’s large size: The chipmaker now commands a $1 trillion market capitalization, making it the fifth-largest company in the U.S. by market cap.

While Nvidia’s stock price has gone to the stratosphere this year, the company was hardly an overnight success story. It completed its initial public offering way back in 1999 and has steadily built up its business over the years to get to the point where it was able to become one of the country’s most important enterprises.

Nvidia’s 30-Year Journey

Nvidia was founded in April 1993, and thus turned 30 years old recently. Jensen Huang co-founded the company and remains its CEO today. Back in 1993, Huang and the other co-founders realized that graphics-based computing would be a large opportunity in coming years. Innovations in the video gaming market would give Nvidia a profitable niche to sell to while allowing the company to build up the research and development and patent base necessary to branch out into related fields.

Nvidia launched the first model of its GeForce graphics card in 1999, the same year as its IPO. Over the years, GeForce has gone on to become the dominant brand in graphics cards for high-resolution gaming and video performance. Nvidia was hardly just a one-trick pony though, as its business has moved well beyond video gaming.

Investors have reaped the rewards along the way. Nvidia split its stock in 2000, 2001, 2006, 2007 and 2021, respectively. All told, an investor who bought 100 shares of NVDA stock in the 1999 IPO would now own 4,800 shares of Nvidia thanks to all the share splits along the way. Shares started trading at around 40 cents each on a split-adjusted basis in 1999. Shares were still going for around $5 as recently as 2015. That’s when Nvidia’s second act, cryptocurrency, really kicked into gear.

As it would turn out, Nvidia graphics cards ended up being ideally suited for solving the cryptographic puzzles needed to mine Bitcoin and other leading proof-of-work-based cryptocurrencies. As the prices of cryptocurrency soared, digital asset-mining firms could afford to invest a lot more in Nvidia’s GPUs to mint more digital coins and tokens. Nvidia’s revenues saw exponential growth, jumping from $5 billion in 2016 to more than $11.7 billion in 2019 amid the historic surge in the price of Bitcoin and related cryptos.

While cryptocurrency-related graphics card demand has dried up more recently, Nvidia enjoyed a huge rise in demand for high-end gaming cards during the pandemic as people were stuck at home with more time to pursue their hobbies. In addition, Nvidia’s data center business has also enjoyed robust growth. This led revenues to further surge to $27 billion for fiscal year 2023. And now, with the exponential jump in orders for artificial intelligence-related chips this past quarter, it seems clear that generative AI and large language models will power the next act of Nvidia’s tremendous growth story.

Nvidia Stock by the Numbers

From the 1999 IPO onward, Nvidia has grown its revenues by 6,810%. Interestingly, most of this growth occurred within the past few years as Nvidia made large strides outside of the video game graphics space. The company’s net income grew by an even larger sum, jumping 11,580% since 1999.

A $10,000 investment in Nvidia made in June 2003 would have grown to a stunning $2.286 million today. This works out to an incredible 31.2% compound annual growth rate for investors that held on over the past 20 years. This return trounced the S&P 500, which delivered a 9.8% compound annual growth rate over the same time period.

Nvidia: What Analysts and Investors Are Saying

Famed investor Stanley Druckenmiller, while attending an investing conference, recently discussed his purchase of Nvidia shares: “If it’s as big as I think it is, Nvidia is something we are going to want to own for at least two or three years.” While Druckenmiller conceded that the firm’s valuation level is “lofty” today, he countered that objection by noting that: “I do believe, unlike crypto, AI is real […] it could be as transformative as the internet.”

While it may be too early to dismiss crypto entirely, it’s true that AI-powered developments such as ChatGPT and image generation products seem likely to gain mass consumer adoption in a way that non-fungible tokens and blockchain never quite achieved. These impressive AI applications serve as the sort of must-have product that makes artificial intelligence seemingly more likely to sustain a long bull run than other recent technological developments.

However, some analysts are less convinced about Nvidia’s valuation at today’s prices. Morningstar’s Abhinav Davuluri sees fair value at $300 per share, which would mark significant downside from Nvidia’s current price. Davuluri recently wrote: “Our $300 fair value estimate assumes a fiscal 2024 (year ending January 2024) adjusted price/earnings ratio of 37 times. We project revenue will increase at a 23% compound annual growth rate through fiscal 2028 as the firm continues to diversify its revenue sources to areas of strong potential.” Even with a generous P/E ratio of 37 and a revenue growth rate running well into the 20s annually, it’s still challenging to support an Nvidia stock price above $400 based on the firm’s near-term earnings projections.

The counterargument to that, however, would be that Nvidia’s revenues are rapidly accelerating thanks to the step change in adoption of AI technologies over the past six months. Nvidia’s last earnings report gave some evidence for that, with the firm’s revenues and outlook jumping far ahead of anyone’s prior expectations.

This factor led Goldman Sachs analyst Tony Pasquariello to write: “AI has taken off like a rocket and drawn all kinds of investors in.” He went on to suggest that the momentum behind AI stocks such as Nvidia could keep on rolling for quite a while, saying, “Recall the wisdom of a great tech investor: ‘positive earnings surprises occur when revenue and earnings growth are accelerating, when average selling prices are rising, and when gross margin and operating margin are rising.'”

Right now, Nvidia appears to be in the early stages of what should be a sustained period of sharply rising demand as large enterprises race to deploy their own AI models going forward. In this sort of AI arms race, the momentum factor that Pasquariello alluded to could prevail over more fundamental-driven valuation analysis, at least in the intermediate term. Investors tend to do well when there is accelerating revenue growth and rising profit margins.

Nvidia shares are already up a tremendous amount in 2023, and it’s hard to argue that shares are a bargain today based on traditional valuation metrics. However, analysts are projecting an incredible 59% revenue growth rate for Nvidia in fiscal 2024, driven by an insatiable increase in AI-related investments. Given the strength of that underlying trend, and Nvidia’s tremendous longer-term track record, it wouldn’t be surprising if Nvidia can continue to rally despite the elevated starting valuation.

