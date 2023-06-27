How Much Notice Should You Give When You Resign?

Handing in a resignation letter is never easy. It’s like breaking up with a long-term partner with whom you’ve shared…

Handing in a resignation letter is never easy. It’s like breaking up with a long-term partner with whom you’ve shared many memories. But to advance in your career and start a new chapter, moving on and closing the old one is sometimes necessary.

So, when should you let your current employer know you’re leaving, and what is the typical notice period? Here are the answers to those common questions.

How Much Notice Should You Give When Quitting?

Generally, you should give your employer a two-week notice before quitting.

While no federal or state laws require you to do so, a notice period allows sufficient time to tie up loose ends and say your goodbyes without throwing the company’s operations into disarray. So if you plan to move on from your current position, hand in your resignation letter at least two weeks in advance to leave a good final impression.

Scenarios Where the Notice Period May Not Be Two Weeks

While notifying your employer of your resignation two weeks before your departure is the norm in most workplaces, the following circumstances may warrant a longer or shorter notice period.

Complex Project or Critical Role

If you decide to quit your job a month into it, a two-week notice should allow your employer enough time to find someone to take over your duties. But if you’ve been at the company for years and are involved in complex projects, your sudden departure could significantly disrupt business operations.

In such cases, providing an extended notice period of three to four weeks allows for a smoother transition of responsibilities and ensures projects are handed over properly, says Angela Justice, former chief people officer at TCR2 and executive coach at Justice Group Advisors.

She adds that it’s important to “strike a balance between providing sufficient time for knowledge transfer and not overstaying your welcome.” So remember, while staying longer and facilitating a smooth transition is courteous, don’t linger around at your job if your employer doesn’t need your help anymore.

Personal Circumstances

Life happens, and sometimes you just can’t predict when you may have to leave your job involuntarily. For example, serious health emergencies, family situations or sudden relocation needs can derail your career plans and force you to take a break.

If you’re quitting due to personal circumstances, you may not have the time to give a two-week notice. But don’t worry.

“As long as you communicate your circumstances honestly with your employer and seek their understanding,” not giving a full two-week notice shouldn’t be the end of the world, Justice says. She emphasizes, however, that it’s still important to “give as much notice as possible to demonstrate your professionalism and minimize disruption.”

Swift Exit Protocols

“In certain organizations or industries, it’s standard practice for employers to walk employees out the door immediately upon resignation, generally to protect proprietary information,” Justice says.

If this is the case at your company, you may not need to provide a two-week notice since you might be required to leave immediately after expressing your desire to resign. Always check with your manager or the human resources department to confirm the resignation policy.

Do’s and Don’ts When Resigning

Whether you’re quitting because you’ve landed your dream job or need a change of pace, always handle your resignation gracefully. Here’s what you should — and should not do — when quitting your job.

Do Partner With Your Manager on an Exit Strategy

While not mandatory, consider collaborating with your manager to develop an exit strategy that facilitates a seamless transition for everyone involved. Doing so not only shows you care about the company’s well-being, it’s also an excellent opportunity to maintain positive professional relationships.

“By being thoughtful and respectful about the timing of your resignation, you ensure a smooth transition and allow your manager to effectively manage the information cascade within the organization,” Justice says.

Do Show Gratitude and Appreciation

If your employer or manager has helped you grow as a professional at the company, remember to show your appreciation before parting ways. Try something like this to express your gratitude during your one-on-one conversation with them, says Lora B. Poepping, president of Plum Coaching & HR Consulting.

“I have enjoyed over four years here at XYZ Corporation and learned so much from my colleagues. My skills have improved in several areas, and I truly appreciate the experience these years have provided. I want to thank you as well for your continued support and guidance. I scheduled this conversation because I have decided to ‘stretch’ my capabilities and pursue a new role at ABC Corp. I want to be respectful and honor my commitments in the short term by giving you this two-week notice,” she says.

Do Offer Future Support

Another way to showcase your professionalism, even after you resign, is by being a resource to the company and offering future support. Of course, if you did not enjoy working for your employer, you don’t have to do this. But if you genuinely want to give back, let your manager or co-worker know you’re available to offer assistance or answer any questions they may have in the future.

“Leaving the door open in this way not only demonstrates your professionalism, but it also builds goodwill and keeps the lines of communication open for future opportunities,” Justice says.

Don’t Burn Bridges

In the workplace, how you leave matters just as much as how you arrive. Burning bridges is not a good idea since you never know when you might bump into your employer or co-workers.

So, even if you’re leaving a toxic workplace, maintain professionalism on your way out. And remember: Badmouthing someone at your job could have a long-lasting impact on your professional reputation and potentially harm your future job prospects.

Don’t Slack Off During Your Notice Period

Once you know you’re resigning from a job, it may be tempting to start showing up to work late or reducing your workload. But slacking off during your notice period can come across as unprofessional and disrespectful.

Instead, view this period as an opportunity to finish strong. Take the time to tie up loose ends and help cover the gap left by your departure.

Don’t Make It Personal

“Your resignation letter only needs to communicate the date on which you will no longer fulfill the duties of your position,” says Nance L. Schick, employment attorney and mediator. No need to include irrelevant information or any negative language that could be viewed as unprofessional. Remember, your resignation letter is a formal document, so ensure it’s respectful and to the point.

