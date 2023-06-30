Live Radio
Home » Latest News » HIVE Blockchain: Fiscal Q4…

HIVE Blockchain: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

June 30, 2023, 5:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) on Thursday reported a loss of $7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The crypto currency mining company posted revenue of $18.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $236.4 million, or $2.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $106.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HIVE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HIVE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up