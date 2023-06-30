HIVE Blockchain: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) on Thursday reported a loss…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) on Thursday reported a loss of $7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The crypto currency mining company posted revenue of $18.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $236.4 million, or $2.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $106.3 million.

