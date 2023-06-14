Live Radio
Helix Biopharma: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

June 14, 2023, 5:14 PM

AURORA, Ontario (AP) — AURORA, Ontario (AP) — Helix Biopharma Corp. (HBPCF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $986,000 in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Aurora, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

