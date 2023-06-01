Guidewire Software: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) on Thursday reported a loss of…

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) on Thursday reported a loss of $45.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The provider of software to the insurance industry posted revenue of $207.5 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $214.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Guidewire Software said it expects revenue in the range of $255 million to $265 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $189.1 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $890 million to $900 million.

