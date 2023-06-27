Grocery Receipt Scanning Apps You Should Try

Receipt scanner apps have emerged over the last several years, all designed to help consumers save a little money. Here’s…

Receipt scanner apps have emerged over the last several years, all designed to help consumers save a little money. Here’s what to know about these tools and whether using them is worth the effort.

Is It Worth It to Use Grocery Store Receipt Apps?

You could make some cash when using receipt apps, says Kari Lorz, certified financial education instructor in Portland, Oregon, and author of the blog Money for the Mamas.

“Receipt scanning apps can be a great way to make a little extra cash, and they’re pretty easy, yet they don’t pay out that much. However, all those pennies saved can add up to a big amount over the long haul,” Lorz says.

“To make the most of those earnings, you need a solid plan, one where the earnings will positively impact your finances. Don’t just blow your rewards on buying another pair of jeans,” she says.

Lorz has been using receipt apps for the last five years.

“At the end of the year, I usually have a few hundred dollars between all my apps, so it’s worth the few minutes it takes each week,” she says.

To help you get started using them, we pinpointed six receipt scanner apps to consider.

Don’t confuse these apps with cash-back apps, which typically involve getting cash back from online purchases. Each of these options is free and compatible with Android and iOS devices.

Here are six you may want to try:

1. Ibotta.

2. Fetch Rewards.

3. ReceiptPal.

4. Checkout 51.

5. Receipt Hog.

6. CoinOut.

1. Ibotta

Ibotta is a well-known grocery app that enables users to earn cash back at more than 750 brick-and-mortar and online stores, including Ace Hardware to Amazon, Petco, Target and Walmart.

Once you download the app, look for offers from your favorite brands. Scan your receipt or sync Ibotta to your retail loyalty cards to automatically activate cash back. Within 24 hours, you’ll get cash in your bank account.

You can sign up for Ibotta here.

2. Fetch

Previously known as Fetch Rewards, Fetch enables you to upload paper or digital receipts and earn points you can redeem for gift cards.

The Fetch app offers a “special deals” section, which lists options that earn you more points, says Andrea Woroch, U.S. News contributor and shopping consultant based in Bakersfield, California.

“On a shopping trip to pick up new diapers, I opted for the brand that gave me more points and was able to get back 2,500 points through Fetch, which is like getting $2.50 back,” she says. “Since the prices for the actual diapers were the same between brands, it didn’t matter to me — and it helped me save more. As long as you’re open to trying new brands, this is a great way to rack up those points faster.”

You can redeem your points at “a variety of stores, including big box stores like Target and Walmart, specialty retailers like Ultra Beauty, and restaurants like Starbucks, California Pizza Kitchen and Outback Steakhouse.”

She says the options even include gift cards to travel-oriented sites like Hotels.com.

You can sign up for Fetch here.

[Sites to Cash in on Unused Gift Cards]

3. ReceiptPal

To use ReceiptPal, you either scan your paper receipts or connect your Amazon.com account to automatically get credit for e-receipts.

When you enter four receipts, you get one point card worth 100 points (25 points per receipt). Once you reach 2,200 points, you can redeem them for a $5 e-gift card at retailers such as Amazon.com, Walmart, Target and Home Depot.

You can sign up for ReceiptPal here.

4. Checkout 51

The Checkout 51 app updates its offers every Thursday, and they’re available to shoppers on a first-come, first-served basis.

Choose an offer and take a photo of your receipt (by 11:59 p.m. local time) using the app’s built-in camera to redeem your cash back. You must purchase some items in specific stores for them to be eligible. But most are for food or drink items that you can buy from any supermarket, in person or online.

Once you earn $20, Checkout 51 will mail a check to you.

You can sign up for Checkout 51 here.

[READ: How to Save Money When Grocery Shopping on a Budget]

5. Receipt Hog

Most Receipt Hog offers are available at grocery stores, but not all.

To use the app, upload your paper or digital receipts, then fill out surveys. You earn digital “coins,” which you can redeem for real cash once you earn 1,000. You can redeem them for a direct PayPal transaction, Amazon e-gift card or Visa e-gift card.

The more you spend on your groceries, the more coins you get. So, if you spend less than $10, you’ll get five coins, and if you spend $100 or more, you’ll receive 20.

Here’s how much the coins are worth:

— 1,000 coins = $5

— 2,900 coins = $15

— 4,300 coins = $25

— 6,500 coins = $40

You can sign up for Receipt Hog here.

6. CoinOut

To use the CoinOut app, upload photos of receipts to your phone to collect rewards. Connect your email to the service, and it will keep track of digital receipts automatically.

According to the site, CoinOut accepts receipts from “virtually any retailer.” The app uses a “coin” system that enables you to achieve various levels. For instance, if you’re in the Bronze level and upload 25 receipts, you’ll earn 10 coins. If you’re in the Diamond level, you’ll get 50 coins per receipt.

Once you get 3,000 coins, you earn $3. For 5,000 coins, you will earn $5. If you have 47,000 coins, you can redeem them for $50.

You can sign up for CoinOut here.

[READ: How Much Should I Spend on Groceries?]

Receipt Apps Rules

If you want to get the most out of using receipt apps, follow these tips:

— Use the receipt apps on a regular basis. “I scan my receipts weekly while watching a show, so it’s not so tedious,” Lorz says.

— Have a plan. Lorz says that once a year, just before the holidays, she cashes out her rewards for gift cards and uses the money to help pay for all the holiday dinners and baking supplies she needs before the season. She began using Fetch in 2020 and has earned around $175 so far. “And with Ibotta, I’ve made over $415 in the past five years,” she says.

— Don’t forget the other ways to save. “Make sure you’re stacking savings,” Woroch says. Use your credit cards to get cash back, coupons if you have them, and cash back apps and receipt apps.

More from U.S. News

12 Best Discount Shopping Apps

Prepare for Higher Grocery Bills in These Food Categories

5 Things You Should Always Buy at the Grocery Store

Grocery Receipt Scanning Apps You Should Try originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/28/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.