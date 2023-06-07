Greif: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — Greif Inc. (GEF.B) on Wednesday reported net income of $111.2 million in…

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — Greif Inc. (GEF.B) on Wednesday reported net income of $111.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Delaware, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.90 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.77 per share.

The industrial packaging company posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period.

