Greenbrier: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

June 29, 2023, 6:05 AM

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $21.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Oswego, Oregon-based company said it had profit of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.02 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The maker of railroad freight car equipment posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period.

Greenbrier expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.8 billion to $3.9 billion.

_____

