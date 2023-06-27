Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NORTH CAROLINA

XGR–COOPER-VETOES

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Republican-controlled General Assembly is poised Tuesday to enact as many as five bills over Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s vetoes when the House meets to consider override motions that have already successfully cleared the Senate. The measures include the annual agriculture bill and a proposed ban on the promotion of certain beliefs that some lawmakers have likened to critical race theory in state government workplaces. By Gary Robertson. UPCOMING: 500 words by 3:30 p.m.

SUPREME COURT-ELECTIONS

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has ruled that state courts can act as a check on their legislatures in redistricting and other issues affecting federal elections. The court rejected arguments by North Carolina Republicans that could have transformed contests for Congress and president. The justices by a 6-3 vote upheld a decision by North Carolina’s top court that struck down a congressional districting plan as excessively partisan under state law. The high court did, though, strongly suggest there are limits on what state courts can do. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court that “state courts retain the authority” to apply state constitutional restraints in federal elections. By Mark Sherman. SENT: 760 words, photos.

____

SOUTH CAROLINA

ABORTION-SOUTH CAROLINA

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The right to an abortion is back before the highest court in South Carolina as Republicans try to restore a ban that was overturned by the court earlier this year. The court’s makeup has since changed and an all-male panel will hear the matter when lawyers again make their cases on Tuesday. Republican Gov. Henry McMaster recently signed a law similar to the one tossed in January that bans abortion when cardiac activity is detected. The author of the lead opinion in January’s ruling had to retire and was replaced by a man. The move left South Carolina as the only state with a Supreme Court made up entirely of men. By James Pollard. SENT: 540 words, photo. Will be updated.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

TRANSGENDER POWER COUPLE

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr and legislative researcher Erin Reed have emerged as a power couple spreading hope to fellow transgender people. Their prominence and engagement to be married have been a bright spot for many transgender people amid a year in which hundreds of statehouse bills were proposed or passed to restrict their rights. They say their romantic and long-distance relationship has augmented their political activism from the start. They have experienced swatting attempts and other harassment. But they say the attention they get from opponents is now being overshadowed by overwhelming support. Reed says that “our joy is our resistance.” By Drew Costley, Hannah Schoenbaum and Amy Beth Hanson. SENT: 1,240 words, photos.

INTERNET GAMBLING-NJ

New Jersey is moving closer to extending its thriving internet gambling market for another decade UPCOMING: 400 words by 4 p.m., photo.

____

SPORTS

BBO–NATIONALS-MARINERS

SEATTLE — Bryan Woo starts for Seattle opposite Jake Irvin for Washington as the Mariners and Nationals meet on Tuesday night. UPCOMING: Game at 6:40 p.m. PT. 600 words.

BBO–REDS-ORIOLES

BALTIMORE — Tyler Wells takes the mound for Baltimore against Cincinnati’s Andrew Abbott. By Baseball Writer Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 7:05 p.m. ET.

SWM–US NATIONALS-DRESSEL

INDIANAPOLIS — Caeleb Dressel walked away from swimming for nearly a year. Now, he’s trying to show he’s still one of the best in the world. The sport’s mystery man attempts to qualify for the world championships when he competes in the 100-meter freestyle at the U.S. nationals. By National Writer Paul Newberry. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Finals begin at 7:42 p.m. EDT.

____

____

____

U.S. STORIES

JEFFREY EPSTEIN — The Justice Department’s watchdog says negligence, misconduct and job failures enabled Jeffrey Epstein to take his own life at a federal jail in New York City while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Inspector General Michael Horowitz on Tuesday cited the federal Bureau of Prisons’ failure to assign Epstein a cellmate, problems with surveillance cameras and surplus bed linens in Epstein’s cell despite a previous suicide attempt as factors in his 2019 death. Horowitz says there’s no indication of foul play, reiterating the findings of other investigations. The Bureau of Prisons says it accepts Horowitz’s recommendations and has updated its suicide watch process. SENT: 850 words, photos, audio.

TRANSGENDER POWER COUPLE — Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr and legislative researcher Erin Reed have emerged as a power couple spreading hope to fellow transgender people. Their prominence and engagement to be married have been a bright spot for many transgender people amid a year in which hundreds of statehouse bills were proposed or passed to restrict their rights. They say their romantic and long-distance relationship has augmented their political activism from the start. They have experienced swatting attempts and other harassment. But they say the attention they get from opponents is now being overshadowed by overwhelming support. Reed says that “our joy is our resistance.” SENT: 1,240 words, photos.

RAIL SAFETY-STATES – Spurred on by train derailments, some states crisscrossed by busy freight railroads aren’t waiting for federal action to improve safety. Instead, they’re pursuing their own remedies amid questions about whether states even have that authority. The Feb. 3 derailment along the Ohio-Pennsylvania border of a train carrying toxic chemicals has prompted new legislation and revived long-stalled efforts as backers voice skepticism that the federal government can help. Legislatures in at least a dozen states have advanced measures in recent weeks. Some of the new requirements include provisions long resisted by the railroad industry. It says it’s capable of making improvements and that its growing efficiency is not compromising safety. SENT: 1,290 words, photos.

GOLDEN ANNIVERSARY DEATHS — A suspect is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in connection with the weekend killings of a Boston-area husband and wife celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary and the woman’s 97-year-old mother. Christopher Ferguson is charged with killing 73-year-old Jill D’Amore. Additional charges are expected in the death of her husband, 74-year-old Bruno D’Amore, and mother, 97-year-old Lucia Arpino. The victims and suspect all live in the Boston suburb of Newton. Authorities say it appears there was no other relationship between them and the suspect. The crime has shaken Newton and the church where the family worshipped. SENT: 400 words, photo.

____

____________________

