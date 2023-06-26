Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NORTH CAROLINA

SUPREME COURT-WHAT’S LEFT

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is getting ready to decide some of its biggest cases of the term. The high court has 10 opinions left to release over the next week before the justices begin their summer break. As is typical, the last opinions to be released cover some of the most contentious issues the court has wrestled with this term, including affirmative action, student loans and gay rights. There’s also the case of a Christian mail carrier who refused to work Sundays when he was required to deliver Amazon packages and a case about the power of state legislatures to make rules for congressional and presidential elections without being checked by state courts. By Jessica Gresko and Mark Sherman. SENT: 800 words, photo.

IN BRIEF: — SUPREME COURT-SKIRTS ONLY LAWSUIT — The Supreme Court has left in place an appellate ruling barring a North Carolina public charter school from requiring girls to wear skirts to school.

____

VIRGINIA

VOTING RIGHTS-CONVICTED FELONS

RICHMOND, Va — Three people who have been barred from voting in Virginia filed a lawsuit Monday against Gov. Glenn Youngkin and state elections officials challenging the state’s automatic disenfranchisement of people with felony convictions. Virginia is one of only three states that automatically take away voting rights for convicted felons unless the governor restores those rights. The lawsuit, filed in federal court by the ACLU of Virginia, alleges that Virginia is violating a 150-year-old federal law that established the terms of Virginia’s readmission to representation in Congress after the Civil War. By Denise Lavoie.

ELECTION 2023-VIRGINIA-SENATE

RICHMOND, Va. — Incumbent Virginia state Sen. Jeremy McPike narrowly defeated Del. Elizabeth Guzman in a Democratic nomination contest for a northern Virginia district. The Associated Press called the 29th District race Monday. Guzman conceded over the weekend and McPike claimed victory. McPike has served in the Senate since 2016. He will head into the general election season as the favorite in the Democratic-leaning district that covers parts of Prince William and Stafford counties. It’s not yet clear who McPike will face in the general election. The Republican nomination contest in the 29th District between Nikki Baldwin and Maria Martin was too close to call. SENT: 220 words, photos.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

ELECTION-2024-DELAWARE-HOUSE

DOVER, Del. — Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride says she’s running for the U.S. House of Representatives. Already the first openly transgender state senator elected in the country, she’d be the first trans member of Congress if she wins in November. McBride, a Democrat, says people deserve a representative “who sees them and who respects them.” Her announcement also highlighted her support for paid family leave, which passed the Delaware Senate last year. McBride was elected in 2020 in a heavily Democratic district stretching from northern Wilmington to the Pennsylvania border. There are several other transgender legislators around the country McBride is the first trans state senator. SENT: 320 words, photo.

____

SPORTS

BBO–REDS-ORIOLES

BALTIMORE — Elly De La Cruz and the resurgent Reds arrive in Baltimore for a three-game series with the Orioles. By Baseball Writer Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 7:05 p.m. ET.

BBO–NATIONALS-MARINERS

SEATTLE — After a disappointing 2-4 road trip, the Seattle Mariners return home on Monday night to host the Washington Nationals, who have won two straight. By Tim Booth. UPCOMING: Game at 6:40 p.m. PT. 600 words.

CAR–NASCAR-NASHVILLE’S FUTURE

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Whenever Music City comes up on the NASCAR schedule, texts start flying to see who’s spending an extra day — or two — to enjoy all the town has to offer. Nashville and Bristol Motor Speedway are busy working to give everyone a chance to race on one of the oldest tracks in the country with a multi-million plan to renovate and modernize the historic Fairgrounds Track minutes from downtown. That would give NASCAR a chance to spice up its schedule and future visits. By Teresa M. Walker. UPCOMING: 850 words, photos by 4 p.m. EDT.

____

LOCALIZATION:

U.S. STORIES

HOUSING-EVICTION MORATORIUM-LANDLORDS — Some landlords have gone without rental income for more than three years after Oakland, California, approved an eviction moratorium in March 2020. Earlier this year, small-property landlords took to City Hall to demand an end to the eviction ban. They said they were going into debt or facing foreclosure while tenants with jobs skipped out on rent. Eviction moratoriums were set in place across the U.S. at the start of the pandemic and most have expired. But not in the Bay Area cities of Oakland, San Francisco and Berkeley, where rents and rates of homelessness are both high. Housing advocates say low-income tenants still need protections. Oakland’s eviction ban ends July 15. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

PITTSBURGH SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING — A truck driver who spewed hatred of Jews has been convicted of storming a Pittsburgh synagogue on a Sabbath morning and fatally shooting 11 congregants in an act of antisemitic terror for which he could be sentenced to die. The guilty verdict Friday against Robert Bowers was a foregone conclusion. Bowers’ lawyers conceded at the trial’s outset that he attacked and killed worshippers at the Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018, in the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history. Jurors must now decide whether the 50-year-old should be sent to death row or sentenced to life in prison without parole. The penalty phase will start June 26. SENT: 1,130 words, photos, video.

TRANSGENDER LEGISLATION-BATHROOMS — U.S. states with laws restricting what bathrooms transgender kids can use in public schools are wrestling with how those laws will be enforced. At least 10 states have enacted such laws and transgender, nonbinary and gender-nonconforming people expect states to rely on what they call vigilante enforcement by private individuals. Arkansas and Florida threaten educators’ licenses. Oklahoma promises to cut funding if school districts don’t comply. Arkansas, Oklahoma, Idaho and Tennessee allow private lawsuits against schools. But Alabama, Kansas, Kentucky and North Dakota don’t spell out any enforcement mechanism. Enforcement questions came to a head in North Dakota recently when the Fargo school leaders promised to defy the state’s rules. SENT: 1,120 words, photos.

SEVERE WEATHER — A tornado struck an Indiana home, killing one occupant and injuring another while two people died in Arkansas after a tree fell onto a house there as severe weather rumbled through a number of states. WXIN-TV reports the tornado was part of a severe storm system that pushed through Martin County, Indiana, on Sunday evening. The station says a Martin County official confirmed the death and injury. Authorities say a tornado also touched down south of Indianapolis, damaging at least 75 homes. A fire department official there says there were no deaths or injuries. KTHV-TV reports that two people were killed and a third was injured Sunday night in Carlisle, Arkansas when a tree fell onto a home. SENT:690 words, photos, audio.

