Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. Mid-South Assistant News Director Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or jdrew@ap.org.

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Coverage Plan will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern unless specified otherwise.

NORTH CAROLINA

XGR–STATE BUDGET

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Republican lawmakers are preparing for extra time again to reach their goals of passing a state government budget and working out other potential policy agreements before adjourning for the summer. Legislative leaders usually aim to enact a new budget before the next fiscal year begins July 1 and send their final approved legislation to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk before July 4. But top Republicans said this week neither is likely to happen this year. By Gary Robertson. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2 p.m.

TRANSGENDER LEGISLATION-STATES

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A judge’s ruling striking down Arkansas’ ban on gender-affirming care for minors offers hope to opponents of similar prohibitions and other restrictions on transgender people’s rights that sailed through Republican statehouses this year. The focus on those measures now shifts to dozens of lawsuits that are expected to play out across the country on the care bans, as well as restrictions on bathroom use, participation in sports and students’ pronouns. By Andrew DeMillo. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

PLANT EXPLOSION NORTH CAROLINA

WADESBORO, N.C. — Officials say a worker is dead after an explosion at a North Carolina plant. Anson County Emergency Services Chief Rodney Diggs says firefighters were called to the Darling Ingredients rendering plant in the Wadesboro area around 9 p.m. Thursday and found a plume of smoke coming from the building. After air monitoring determined that there wasn’t a threat, Diggs says one employee was found dead. He says the explosion involved aluminum chloride and an investigation into the blast is ongoing. Darling Ingredients spokesperson Suann Guthrie says the plant has been shut down and an investigation is underway. She says the company is “deeply saddened by the loss” of the employee. SENT: 140 words, photo, audio.

____

SOUTH CAROLINA

MAIL CARRIER KILLED

A man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after being convicted of killing a mail carrier who instead of delivering a large package of marijuana to his home left a note in the mailbox requiring him to come to a South Carolina post office to pick it up. By Jeffrey Collins. UPCOMING: 350 words by 2 p.m.

____

VIRGINIA

I-95 COLLAPSE

PHILADELPHIA — Interstate 95 has reopened to some traffic less than two weeks after a deadly collapse in Philadelphia shut down a heavily traveled stretch of the East Coast’s main north-south highway. Crews worked around the clock and finished ahead of schedule Friday. The interim six-lane roadway will serve motorists during construction of a permanent bridge. An elevated section of I-95 collapsed June 11 after a tractor-trailer hauling gasoline flipped on an off-ramp and caught fire. The driver was killed. The closure snarled traffic in and around Philadelphia and threatened to raise the cost of consumer goods as truckers detoured around the area. By Michael Rubinkam. SENT: 520 words, photos, video, audio.

IN BRIEF:

— CAR STRIKES OFFICER — A northern Virginia police officer has been seriously injured after authorities say he was struck by a stolen car he attempted to stop.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

BLACK NUN-SAINTHOOD CANDIDACY

NEW YORK — Mother Mary Elizabeth Lange, a Black Catholic nun who founded the United States’ first African American religious congregation in Baltimore in 1829, has advanced another step toward sainthood, under a decree signed by Pope Francis. By Luis Andres Henao.

____

SPORTS

BBA–MARINERS-ORIOLES

BALTIMORE — Kyle Gibson starts for Baltimore against Seattle’s Logan Gilbert. By Baseball Writer Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 7:05 p.m. ET.

BBN–NATIONALS-PADRES

Washington plays San Diego at PETCO Park. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

BKN–NBA DRAFT-2024 LOOKAHEAD

College players had gone No. 1 overall in the NBA draft for 16 straight years until French teenager Victor Wembanyama broke that streak Thursday night. They’ll face tough competition for the top next year, too. By Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 900 words and photos by noon.

FBN–BILLS-BEANE-MCDERMOTT

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills locked up their braintrust tandem of general manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott through the 2027 season by signing the duo to two-year contract extensions. The timing of the deals represents a reward while also emphasizing the long-term faith co-owner Terry Pegula has in the two. By John Wawrow. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 1 p.m. EDT.

____

LOCALIZATION:

CENSUS-ESTIMATES-RACE-LOCALIZE IT: Without immigration, the white population in the U.S. would have declined last year. Immigration also propelled the expansion of the Asian population, which was the fastest-growing race or ethnic group in the U.S. Births outpacing deaths helped propel growth in Hispanic, Black, tribal and Hawaiian populations. Population estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau show what drove changes in different race, ethnic and age groups last year. We provide tips for localizing this story to your community. Find the latest Localize It guides.

ABORTION-LOCALIZE IT: A year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion policy has changed in most states. Bans on abortion throughout pregnancy — with some exceptions — are now in place in 14 states. Deep restrictions have been adopted in others, while most Democrat-controlled states have taken steps to protect access. We provide tips for covering the anniversary of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in your states and communities. Find the latest Localize It guides.

HOUSING-EVICTIONS RISING-LOCALIZE IT: Eviction filings are far above average in some cities across the country as pandemic relief disappears and inflation causes rents to spike. According to the latest data from the Eviction Lab, filings in several cities are running as much as 50% above pre-pandemic averages. We provide tips on finding eviction rates for your states and cities and offer ideas for local reporting. Find the latest Localize It guides.

MEDICAID-STATES-LOCALIZE IT: Well over 1 million Medicaid recipients already have been removed from the rolls as states start enforcing eligibility rules for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic. States normally conduct periodic reviews to determine whether Medicaid recipients continue to meet the income thresholds and family circumstances required for the government health-care program for lower-income residents. But federal law barred states from dropping people from Medicaid during the coronavirus pandemic in exchange for additional federal funding. The enrollment freeze ended in April, and states are now plowing through a backlog of cases to determine whether people should remain on Medicaid. We offer tips for finding out what’s happening in your state and point you to sources for local data. Find the latest Localize It guides.

CONSUMER PRICES-LOCALIZE IT: Inflation is falling but remains high and still squeezing many Americans’ finances. We offer context and details, instructions on how to view inflation numbers in your community and ideas for interview questions. Find the latest Localize It guides.

PRIDE-TRANSGENDER-LOCALIZE IT: As LGBTQ+ communities and their allies hold Pride events this month, transgender people especially are in the spotlight. A driving force for attention for a minority group within a minority group is a bevy of state laws across the U.S. on treatment of transgender people. In some states, there are bans on gender-affirming medical care for minors, restrictions on which bathrooms they can use and whether they can play on girls and women’s sports teams. In other states, there’s been a move to protect some rights for transgender people. We offer ideas for local coverage. Find the latest Localize It guides.

____

VIDEO

Former OceanGate owner on submersible loss

NASCAR dryer helps Philadelphia crews racing to reopen I-95

Stay or go? Doctors face stark choice post-Roe

____

AUDIO

Former sub tourist calls himself ‘naive’ for taking 2021 dive to the Titanic

As a transgender woman, a New York City subway icon finds her own voice

The US has tons of leftover food. Upcycling seeks to turn would-be trash into ice cream and pizza

3M reaches $10.3 billion settlement over contamination of water systems with ‘forever chemicals’

____

U.S. STORIES

TITANIC-TOURIST SUB — Authorities are hunting for the reason a submersible carrying people to the wreck of the Titanic imploded deep in the North Atlantic, as questions emerged about how such expeditions are regulated and tributes poured in for the five aboard who were killed. The announcement that no one survived brought a tragic end to a five-day saga that included an urgent around-the-clock search for the vessel known as the Titan. A U.S. Coast Guard official said the investigation into what happened was underway and would continue in the area around Titanic where debris from the submersible was found. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

SUPREME COURT-IMMIGRATION-DEPORTATION — The Supreme Court has rejected a Republican-led challenge to a long-blocked Biden administration policy that prioritizes the deportation of immigrants who are deemed to pose the greatest risk to public safety or were picked up at the border. The justices voted 8-1 to allow the policy to take effect. The ruling recognizes that there’s not enough money or manpower to deport all 11 million or so people who are in the United States illegally. SENT: 450 words, photos.

ELECTION 2024-ABORTION-BIDEN — President Joe Biden is banking on reproductive rights to be a galvanizing issue for voters in the 2024 election as he collects three top-level endorsements, hosts a rally and issues an executive order seeking to bolster access to contraception as the nation marks a year since the Supreme Court decision overturning federal abortion protections. SENT: 1,130 words, photos.

I-95 COLLAPSE — Interstate 95 is set to reopen to traffic less than two weeks after a deadly collapse in Philadelphia shut down a heavily traveled stretch of the East Coast’s main north-south highway. Crews worked around the clock and finished ahead of schedule. SENT: 450 words, video, photos, audio.

____

NEW TO STORYSHARE: SOLUTIONS JOURNALISM NETWORK

Looking for more state news and photos? Sign up to participate in AP StoryShare, an online platform where news organizations from a growing list of states share content.

Besides state and regional news, StoryShare offers distinctive reporting around broad topics such as climate, education and Indigenous affairs. The platform now also has a network devoted to solutions-focused journalism.

Access to StoryShare is free for AP members. For account information, contact Jennifer Lehman at jlehman@ap.org or our team at storyshare@ap.org.

____________________

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

_____________________

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.